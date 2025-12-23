This time of year always puts my beauty lineup into edit mode. Before the calendar officially flips, I start clearing out what I don’t reach for and making a plan to restock the essentials. As someone who tests beauty products year-round, that reset is about being more intentional, which is precisely why Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect event at the ideal time. And the best part? This year, my go-tos all fall squarely under $50.

The sale just kicked off, and this year’s selection delivers. There are the skincare staples that save my skin barrier during the chilliest months of winter, eyeshadows, blushes, and lips that’ll create the perfect holiday looks, and hair MVPs so I can leave frizz and dry strands in 2025. As a beauty editor, I’m constantly weighing performance against price, and under-$50 beauty is where that balance is most revealing. There’s no room for filler here. Every product ahead has been tested, relied on, and recommended repeatedly by me or a member of team MC.

The only caveat? The sale ends on January 5, and the best finds tend to go quickly—especially those with such an alluring price tag. Keep scrolling for the best beauty deals in Nordstrom’s sale to round out 2025.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.