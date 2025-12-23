The Best Under-$50 Beauty Finds at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Feel So Much More Expensive Than They Are
This time of year always puts my beauty lineup into edit mode. Before the calendar officially flips, I start clearing out what I don’t reach for and making a plan to restock the essentials. As someone who tests beauty products year-round, that reset is about being more intentional, which is precisely why Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect event at the ideal time. And the best part? This year, my go-tos all fall squarely under $50.
The sale just kicked off, and this year’s selection delivers. There are the skincare staples that save my skin barrier during the chilliest months of winter, eyeshadows, blushes, and lips that’ll create the perfect holiday looks, and hair MVPs so I can leave frizz and dry strands in 2025. As a beauty editor, I’m constantly weighing performance against price, and under-$50 beauty is where that balance is most revealing. There’s no room for filler here. Every product ahead has been tested, relied on, and recommended repeatedly by me or a member of team MC.
The only caveat? The sale ends on January 5, and the best finds tend to go quickly—especially those with such an alluring price tag. Keep scrolling for the best beauty deals in Nordstrom’s sale to round out 2025.
Start off strong with a K-beauty must-have serum that's jam-packed with humectants for glowy, glass skin.
The YSL Candy Glaze will forever be my favorite lip product thanks to its balm-oil formulation that makes application easy and mess-free. Plus, this one comes with the newer Loveshine Plumping Oil for fuller lips.
Armani just knows how to do complexion products—looking at you, Luminous Silk—and these liquid blushes are no exception.
Living Proof is the dry shampoo that will never let you down. Spritz it in your hair to push a wash day, or even for a little extra volume.
For the flirtiest, fluffiest lashes, Idôle Mascara is your best bet. And don't forget about Juicy Tubes; it was an icon in the aughts, and all the cool girls brought it back this past year.
With all the new setting powder launches in the past year, you'd think I would have a new favorite by now, but Translucent Loose Setting Powder continues to reign supreme.
This travel-friendly set is my go-to for double-cleansing on a trip. It's easy to pop in my bag and genuinely removes every trace of waterproof makeup.
With winter, I can get away with a few extra days of dry shampoo. The only caveat? Build-up. This clarifying set from Briogeo quickly removes any excess product, so my hair is back to its clean, shiny self.
If you haven't tried the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel wipes, you're in for an exfoliating treat. Combo that with the Dennis Gross DermInfusions Cream and you're bound for the smoothest, most even skin ever.
There are a ton of setting sprays I love, but MAC's Fix+ will forever be a favorite for all-night wear. Plus, this deal comes with two.
I'm extra diligent about my body care routine during the wintertime. This set includes everything you need for silky, soft, moisturized skin.
This Jo Malone set includes three best-selling scents in various forms—Wood Sage and Sea Salt, English Pear and Sweet Pea, Peony and Blush Suede—to complete your fragrance layering.
