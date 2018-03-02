Donald Trump Came for Alec Baldwin on Twitter and Spelled Everything Wrong

Donald Trump is back to doing what he does best: Insulting random celebrities on Twitter. Yay! Presidential! This time, Trump's insult is directed at Alec Baldwin, who apparently ruffled the president's feathers when he said that playing him on SNL was "agony."

"Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony," Trump said. "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Per ABC News, Trump's initial tweet misspelled "Alec" as "Alex" and misspelled "dying" as "dieing." He deleted it, and then put up the above tweet with correct spellings—but here's a screenshot of the original disaster:

Twitter

Our president, ladies and gentlemen!