Meghan Markle Was Baptized in a Top Secret Ceremony

Meghan Markle is officially a member of the Church of England! The Suits star and soon-to-be-royal (literally, what is life?) was reportedly baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury (again, what is life?) in a secret ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace on Tuesday night, where she was joined by a select group of relatives.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The chapel where Meghan was baptized. Getty Images

Per The Daily Mail Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the service (Meghan's parents didn't fly in), which was followed by her confirmation—during which holy water from the River Jordan was casually used. (FYI, Meghan's confirmation allows her to take communion with Harry, and is therefore an important step.)

Eighteen guests were at the event, including two "sponsors" (think of them as godparents for adults), one of Meghan's close friends, and Crown Jeweler Mark Appleby who assisted during the ceremony with some fancy silverware. After the event, the entire group had "supper" at Clarence House to celebrate.

Guess Meghan is officially ready to become a royal.