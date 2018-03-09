Today's Top Stories
1
Everything We Know About the Obamas' Netflix Show
2
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
3
24 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
4
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie Is Perfect
5
Meghan and Harry Celebrate Women's Day

It Looks Like Meghan Markle Just Got Red Highlights

Call your colorist immediately.

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is practically royalty (T-minus 10 weeks and counting). So, like her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, her every move is now subject to intense scrutiny—remember when Kate cut a few inches off her hair in November and people lost all chill? Well, if you're a member of the royal hair obsession club, we hope you're sitting down, because Meghan appears to have gotten red highlights:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

"Meghan’s color looks natural, healthy, and is low maintenance," celebrity hair color expert and co-owner of Lukaro Salon, Rona O’Connor told People. "Her color is great for a woman on the go, youthful for brunettes in darker shades, and easy to maintain."

The subtle highlights really popped in the sunlight during Meghan and Prince Harry's recent trip to Birmingham. For comparison, here's Meghan's hair at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 in London:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The point is, we're all going to see a lot of red highlights this summer.

Related Story
'Fruit Juice' Is Spring's Biggest Hair Color Trend
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Outed Her Haters
15 Popular Songs That Are Feminist Anthems
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Arie and Lauren Now Feeding Each Other Sushi
The 11 Biggest Movies of Summer 2018
Chord Overstreet and Emma Watson Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Are a Thing
Colin and Livia Firth Allege Ex Is Stalking Them
Kris Jenner Spends $8,000 on Khloé's Nursery
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex in Forever Either
Ellen Pompeo Is Furious Over 'Grey's' Speculation
Selena Gomez's Best Friend Says She Almost Died