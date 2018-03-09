It Looks Like Meghan Markle Just Got Red Highlights

Meghan Markle is practically royalty (T-minus 10 weeks and counting). So, like her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton, her every move is now subject to intense scrutiny—remember when Kate cut a few inches off her hair in November and people lost all chill? Well, if you're a member of the royal hair obsession club, we hope you're sitting down, because Meghan appears to have gotten red highlights:

Getty Images

"Meghan’s color looks natural, healthy, and is low maintenance," celebrity hair color expert and co-owner of Lukaro Salon, Rona O’Connor told People. "Her color is great for a woman on the go, youthful for brunettes in darker shades, and easy to maintain."

The subtle highlights really popped in the sunlight during Meghan and Prince Harry's recent trip to Birmingham. For comparison, here's Meghan's hair at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 in London:

Getty Images

The point is, we're all going to see a lot of red highlights this summer.