The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Just Had a Hogwarts Alumni Reunion

It's been seven years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came to theaters, and some of the cast decided it was about time for a reunion.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Matthew Lewis (a.k.a Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, and Neville Longbottom) got together for what could only be the most magical Hogwarts alumni outing. Felton shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram with the caption: "School mates #hogwartsalumni."

School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

And obviously, people went nuts, commenting things like, "The best thing happening to me since the last Harry Potter movie" and "How bloody good."

Other cast members like Jason Isaacs, who played Draco's dad Lucius Malfoy joined in the reunion by commenting: "It’s like the front cover of Orthodontist Monthly," to which Watson replied, "It’s true, our teeth do look excellent!"

Honestly, what could make this better? Maybe a couple of glasses of butterbeer—but we're just happy to see Gryffindor and Slytherin housemates finally getting along!