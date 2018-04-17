Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Just Had a Hogwarts Alumni Reunion

"How bloody good."

Getty Images

It's been seven years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came to theaters, and some of the cast decided it was about time for a reunion.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Matthew Lewis (a.k.a Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, and Neville Longbottom) got together for what could only be the most magical Hogwarts alumni outing. Felton shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram with the caption: "School mates #hogwartsalumni."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

School mates #hogwartsalumni

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

And obviously, people went nuts, commenting things like, "The best thing happening to me since the last Harry Potter movie" and "How bloody good."

Other cast members like Jason Isaacs, who played Draco's dad Lucius Malfoy joined in the reunion by commenting: "It’s like the front cover of Orthodontist Monthly," to which Watson replied, "It’s true, our teeth do look excellent!"

Honestly, what could make this better? Maybe a couple of glasses of butterbeer—but we're just happy to see Gryffindor and Slytherin housemates finally getting along!

Related Story
Cast of 'GOT' Went Out Drinking in Ireland
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested at Her Home
What it's like to get invited to the royal wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Evan Rachel Wood Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3
Why Khloé Kardashian Gave True Tristan's Last Name
Kylie Jenner Mom-Shamed for Going to Coachella
Best Looks from the 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere
Beyoncé's Mom Worried About Her Coachella Set
Beyoncé Gives $100,000 in Scholarships for HBCU
Bella Hadid Denies Kissing The Weeknd This Weekend
Good American Good Mama Khloe Kardashain Best Reactions to Khloé Kardashian's Baby Name