See the Best Behind-the-Scenes Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Met Gala

It's Met Gala day, which means all the celebrities (except, Beyoncé) are spending their entire Monday prepping their skin, getting dolled up, and slipping into some of the craziest dresses.

Sure, we love to watch them walk down the red carpet—but it's way more fun to see the entire village it takes to get our favorite stars ready beforehand. The face masks! The makeup! The manicures! These celebrity beauty routines are intense and mesmerizing. Scroll down to see the best behind-the-scenes tweets and Instagrams from Hollywood A-listers before they arrive at the Met. Then follow us along here to see all the best looks and read about all the best drama.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sarah Jessica Parker

Nearing 5th Choo choo X sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 7, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Laura Dern

Instagram/Laura Dern

Gisele Bündchen

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kim Kardashian West

Let the glam begin... Happy Met Monday pic.twitter.com/RGxS4M3t64 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ashley Graham

Karlie Kloss

Can’t go wrong with red 💄#metgala A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 7, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Priyanka Chopra

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Kate Upton

Instagram/Kate Upton

Nick Jonas

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Emily Ratajkowski