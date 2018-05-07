Beyonce Met Gala 2015
See the Best Behind-the-Scenes Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Met Gala

It's the first Monday in May!

Getty Images

It's Met Gala day, which means all the celebrities (except, Beyoncé) are spending their entire Monday prepping their skin, getting dolled up, and slipping into some of the craziest dresses.

Sure, we love to watch them walk down the red carpet—but it's way more fun to see the entire village it takes to get our favorite stars ready beforehand. The face masks! The makeup! The manicures! These celebrity beauty routines are intense and mesmerizing. Scroll down to see the best behind-the-scenes tweets and Instagrams from Hollywood A-listers before they arrive at the Met. Then follow us along here to see all the best looks and read about all the best drama.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Nearing 5th Choo choo X sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Laura Dern

Instagram/Laura Dern

Gisele Bündchen

Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard. Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight!✨ 🙏✨ Pronta! Obrigada @versace por trabalhar tão duro para fazer meu vestido totalmente sustentável. O tecido e forro de seda são 100% orgânicos e ecologicamente tingidos, as linhas são de algodão 100% orgânico e tudo é certificado pela organização GOTS. Obrigada @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina e @deborahlippman por me prepararem para esta noite!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Kim Kardashian West

Ashley Graham

MET morning, getting nose hairs zapped! @mziashiman

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Karlie Kloss

Can’t go wrong with red 💄#metgala

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Priyanka Chopra

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Kate Upton

Instagram/Kate Upton

Nick Jonas

Emily Ratajkowski

Beyonce Met Gala 2016
This Is Why Beyoncé Won't Be at the 2018 Met Gala

