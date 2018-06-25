Meghan Markle Just Became the First Royal to be Nominated for a Teen Choice Award

Meghan Markle, a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex, has just made history by becoming the first royal nominated for a Teen Choice Award. And for anyone who follows Meghan's style religiously, the nomination is hardly a surprise: The Duchess is up for the Choice Style Icon award, alongside Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Migos, and Zendaya.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This marks the first time a royal has ever been considered for a Teen Choice Award since its inception in 1999. Kensington Palace has yet to confirm if Meghan will be in attendance, but considering her and Prince William's schedule, it's unclear if the new Duchess will have the time.

The Teen Choice Awards are based solely on public votes, and you can cast your ballot here. TBD if Meghan will take home the prize—from her subtle nods to Princess Diana's closet to her Givenchy Dress at the Royal Ascot, the Duchess is only one month into royal life and already killing the fashion game in my book.