Meghan Markle's Birthday Thank You Cards Have One Major Difference From Her Wedding Ones

The Duchess showed her appreciation for well-wishers who celebrated her 37th birthday.

image
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Meghan Markle, royal angel, took the time out of her day to send thank you cards to her fans for the sweet birthday messages she received on her 37th birthday. According to royal reporter Omid Scoobie, the postcard sent directly by Kensington Palace features a picture of Meghan laughing with the crowd during her first official royal tour in Ireland this summer.

The back of the birthday thank you cards reads, "The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday. It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes."

Meghan celebrated her first birthday as a royal on August 4 by attending the wedding of Prince Harry's close friend, Charlie van Straubenzee and videographer Daisy Jenks. Of course, Harry and Meghan shared some cute PDA throughout the day and looked super in love.


Not too long ago, the Duke and Duchess sent thank you cards to well-wishers after their wedding in May. Both the birthday and wedding thank you's are similarly laid out on a postcard, but the front of the wedding thank you's features a wedding portrait of Harry and Meghan photographed by Alexi Lubomirski rather than a picture solely of Meghan. The wedding thank you is also vertical while the birthday thank you is horizontal.

In a similar format to the birthday thank you's, the back of the wedding cards reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

BRB sending Harry and Meghan my address.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
