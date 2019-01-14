image
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Don't Know the Sex of Their Baby Yet

image
By Marina Liao
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Brinsworth House
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a packed schedule today for their visit to in Birkenhead, England. They greeted a crowd of fans, had mint tea and lemon cake, and dropped by organizations like Tomorrow's Women and The Hive Wirral Youth Zone. The Duchess of Sussex arrived in bright spirits and an even brighter ensemble consisting of a purple Aritzia dress and red Sentaler coat. As she walked around town in her red pumps and met with locals, the conversations, of course, touched on her royal baby.

Meghan let it slip that she is currently six months pregnant and that her due date was sometime at the end of April/early Mary. However, there was one crucial piece of information she withheld.

According to Rebecca English, Meghan reportedly told a fan that she and Prince Harry didn't know whether the baby was a boy or girl. The reason? She wants it to be a complete "surprise."

In today's world of over-the-top gender reveals, this reasoning is refreshing and, to be honest, not completely shocking coming from the Duchess of Sussex. She marches to the beat of her own drum.

