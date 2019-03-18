As a close friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, actor George Clooney has spoken out to once again defend Meghan Markle against the constant media scrutiny.





The 57-year-old star labelled the press as “unkind”, but insisted that Meghan "takes everything in her stride.”





George and wife Amal Clooney are known to be trusted friends to Meghan and Harry, having attended the royal wedding and privately vacationed with the couple.

We all need friends like the Clooneys. With Amal Clooney attending the Sussex baby shower a few weeks ago, and more recently teaming up with Prince Charles for an amazing awards launch, it’s now George who’s stepped up to proudly declare himself Team Markle.

With Meghan herself revealing that she emphatically avoids all press coverage for the sake of self care, George admitted in a new interview with Good Morning Britain that it’s difficult to see the media frenzy that surrounds his “kind and smart” friend.

“It’s a little unfair at times when...I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since she hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life,” Clooney argued.

#GMB EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney hails his friend Meghan Markle: 'She was an actress before so knows how to handle the press. She's not a complainer.'



Watch more of his chat with @CharlotteHawkns and @kategarraway: https://t.co/AXHO1ZyeXy pic.twitter.com/91R4kT0Lrh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 15, 2019

The Catch-22 star continued to defend both Meghan and Harry, saying: “She’s a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they're a really wonderful, loving couple. Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes its unkind."

George and Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding. GARETH FULLER Getty Images

Luckily, Clooney also reminded us all that the Duchess of Sussex herself is a tough cookie, who is these days skilled in the art of letting the negative attention simply wash over her.

“She was an actress long before this and she's been in the public spotlight for a long time,” the actor said. “She's a grown up and knows how to handle it [the press] so I think she's absolutely fine. She's not a complainer, she takes everything in stride. They're a really good couple, they're really nice and they're really fun.”

Where do I get myself a George Clooney to lift me up on the bad days?

