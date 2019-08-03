image
How Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Her 38th Birthday?

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
PoolGetty Images
  • On Sunday, August 4th, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 38th birthday.
    • In a new interview with Katie Couric, royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie weighed in on how the Duchess of Sussex will likely spend the special day.
      • Scobie says the Sussexes will celebrate Meghan's birthday "quietly as a family" complete with "precious moments with Archie."

        This weekend, on Sunday, August 4, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 38th birthday. So, how does a royal ring in the big 3-8? With a lot of quality, quiet family time, apparently.

        In a new interview with Katie Couric, royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie weighed in on how the Duchess of Sussex is likely to spend the big day. According to Scobie, Meghan's birthday celebration will probably include (unsurprisingly) a ton of family time.

        Here's what he had to say:

        "Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Sicily, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family. The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie."

        Precious moments with Baby Archie are always a good option. Especially if it leads to a few celebratory Instagram pics for the rest of us. Maybe?

        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
        WPA PoolGetty Images

