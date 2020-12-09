Taylor Swift's 2020 Holiday Card Is Peak Taylor Swift in Quarantine

The holiday season may not feel like the normal holiday season this year. But some things never changed, and Taylor Swift sending holiday cards is one of them. Journalist Kyle Meredith posted the one he received from her yesterday on his Twitter, and its design is very folklore era Taylor Swift in quarantine. The card features her three cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button against a black and white wooded background. They wear a party hat, scarf, and Santa hat, respectively.

The photo that Swift used of Olivia came from her Instagram:

Inside, the card contains a simple message: "Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore. Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Swift opened up to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week about how she spent her early days quarantining with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"I wasn't expecting to make an album," she said. "Early on in quarantine, I started watching lots of films. We would watch a different movie every night. I'm ashamed to say I hadn't seen Pan's Labyrinth before. One night I'd watch that, then I'd watch L.A. Confidential, then we'd watch Rear Window, then we'd watch Jane Eyre. I feel like consuming other people's art and storytelling sort of opened this portal in my imagination and made me feel like, 'Well, why have I never done this before? Why have I never created characters and intersecting storylines? And why haven't I ever sort of freed myself up to do that from a narrative standpoint?' There is something a little heavy about knowing when you put out an album, people are going to take it so literally that everything you say could be clickbait. It was really, really freeing to be able to just be inspired by worlds created by the films you watch or books you've read or places you've dreamed of or people that you've wondered about, not just being inspired by your own experience."

Alyssa Bailey News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

