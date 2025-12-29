Cardi B Wears a Full Archival Runway Look and Rare $41,000 Chanel Necklace-Bag Amid Engagement Rumors

Did Cardi B get engaged at last night's New England Patriots game? I don't know. But what I do know is that the rapper turned out one heck of a game day 'fit and that in itself if a feat worth discussing.

On Dec. 28, Cardi was posted up in the VIP section of her boyfriend Stefon Diggs's football game. She arrived dressed in an archival Chanel ensemble, copy-and-pasted from the Fall/Winter 1991 runway. The "Outside" singer filmed a stylish tunnel walk of her own, showing off Chanel's two most iconic motifs: oversized pearls and hot pink tweed.

Cardi B went full Chanel Barbie for Sunday's New England Patriots game. (Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib)

A vintage lady jacket stood as the focal point of her outfit, styled with hot pink tights, a white top, and denim mini skirt. She finished the look with matching pumps and a beaded belt reminiscent of the look's original styling.

She payed tribute to an iconic look from the label's 1991 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi did take some artistic liberties, however. She added several modernized details to the '90s-era 'fit that brought it squarely into 2026. She shortened the skirt, to rid the number of its secretary associations, and also swapped out a casual T-shirt for a white button-down. The choice was inarguably the right one, as it added the outfit's overall polished air.

She styled the look with an oversized pearl necklace-bag from the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection. (Image credit: Instagram/@iamcardib)

The star also sported the viral pearl necklace bag from Chanel's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, which costs a whopping $40,950. She wore it slung across her chest, in place of the dangling cluster of chains worn by the original model in 1991.

The kitschy bag went viral after its March 2025 Paris Fashion Week debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that, my friends, is how you do Chanel.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors