Cardi B Wears a Full Archival Runway Look and Rare $41,000 Chanel Necklace-Bag Amid Engagement Rumors

Cardi B Styles an Archival Runway Look and Rare $41,000 Chanel Necklace-Bag for the New England Patriots Game
Absolutely no notes.
Did Cardi B get engaged at last night's New England Patriots game? I don't know. But what I do know is that the rapper turned out one heck of a game day 'fit and that in itself if a feat worth discussing.
On Dec. 28, Cardi was posted up in the VIP section of her boyfriend Stefon Diggs's football game. She arrived dressed in an archival Chanel ensemble, copy-and-pasted from the Fall/Winter 1991 runway. The "Outside" singer filmed a stylish tunnel walk of her own, showing off Chanel's two most iconic motifs: oversized pearls and hot pink tweed.
A vintage lady jacket stood as the focal point of her outfit, styled with hot pink tights, a white top, and denim mini skirt. She finished the look with matching pumps and a beaded belt reminiscent of the look's original styling.
Cardi did take some artistic liberties, however. She added several modernized details to the '90s-era 'fit that brought it squarely into 2026. She shortened the skirt, to rid the number of its secretary associations, and also swapped out a casual T-shirt for a white button-down. The choice was inarguably the right one, as it added the outfit's overall polished air.
The star also sported the viral pearl necklace bag from Chanel's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, which costs a whopping $40,950. She wore it slung across her chest, in place of the dangling cluster of chains worn by the original model in 1991.
And that, my friends, is how you do Chanel.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.