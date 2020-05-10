How Celebrities Are Celebrating Mother's Day While Social Distancing

It's Mother's Day and that means our feeds are flooded with touching tributes to the ladies who made us and raised us. In 2020, these social media celebrations of love are more important than ever as people around the world continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at how some of your favorite celebrities are honoring their moms on Instagram this Mother's Day.
Katie Holmes
"Thank you mom for teaching me so many things and for loving me ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!!!!!!!" the actress wrote on Instagram.
Gigi Hadid
"Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!" the model wrote in the caption of a picture of her and her mom.
Jennifer Lopez
"#HappyMothersDay to my mama and to all the moms out there! ✨💕✨ Mom, thank you so much for being so patient with me, for making me always believe that I could do anything that I wanted to do. That seed you planted made me who I am today. That was all you. ✨💐✨," Lopez wrote.
Priyanka Chopra
"Mother’s Day ❤️Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas, " Chopra captioned a Mother's Day video.
Kim Kardashian
"This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!" Kim captioned her early Mother's Day tribute to momager Kris Jenner.
Mindy Kaling
"Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear! #MothersDay," Kaling wrote along with a rare photo of her daughter.
Reese Witherspoon
"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!🌸The best part of my day is when I talk to my mom. Her wisdom, her smile, her gracious laughing at my dumb jokes.😹Everyday is better when I see her face. I can’t wait to hug her again! It’s one thing I miss the most. For those of you who can, hug your Mom today! 🌸🌼🌺," Witherspoon wrote.
Drake
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the big time women out there doing the hardest work on gods green earth," the rapper wrote in a throwback picture of him and his mom.
Miley Cyrus
"Mothers Daughter for life! @tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever ! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you!" Miley captioned her Mother's Day tribute to mom Tish.
Sarah Hyland
"Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who’s supported and fought for my life since the day I was born. All of my strength and tenacity comes from her. Thank you to all the moms across the globe. And a very special thank you to moms on the front line risking their own lives to save others every single day. 💕," Hyland captioned a vintage photo with her mom.
Rachel Bloom
"My body made her bones. What the f*ck," new mom Rachel Bloom captioned a picture with her newborn daughter.
