Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Coordinate Awards Season Looks in Matching Corset Tops
But they styled their outfits completely differently.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner appear to have a close friendship, which includes coordinating their outfits with one another at glitzy events. On Saturday, January 10, the two models attended W Magazine's Best Performances 2026 Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where they twinned in matching corset tops.
Jenner wore a Valentino Garavani Chiffon Top with Plusdepois Print, featuring a sweetheart neckline, an oversize ribbon adornment, and thin black spaghetti straps. The subtly layered cream and black fabric creates a polka-dot pattern. The model paired her Valentino top—which retails for $4,700—with a simple black pencil skirt.
Meanwhile, Bieber opted for Stella McCartney's Paneled Corset-Style Strapless Top in Light Beige, which she paired with the designer's Wide-Leg Tuxedo Wool Trousers.
For footwear, Jenner chose The Row's Vika Sandal in Fold, while Bieber wore black pointed-toe pumps. The Rhode founder also carried a Saint Laurent clutch bag constructed from black grain leather.
Bieber and Jenner share a stylist—Dani Michelle—so their coordinating outfits actually make a lot of sense. As awards season has only just begun for 2026, the two models are sure to showcase their elevated style at a plethora of events in the coming weeks.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.