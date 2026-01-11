Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner appear to have a close friendship, which includes coordinating their outfits with one another at glitzy events. On Saturday, January 10, the two models attended W Magazine's Best Performances 2026 Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where they twinned in matching corset tops.

Jenner wore a Valentino Garavani Chiffon Top with Plusdepois Print, featuring a sweetheart neckline, an oversize ribbon adornment, and thin black spaghetti straps. The subtly layered cream and black fabric creates a polka-dot pattern. The model paired her Valentino top—which retails for $4,700—with a simple black pencil skirt.

Meanwhile, Bieber opted for Stella McCartney's Paneled Corset-Style Strapless Top in Light Beige, which she paired with the designer's Wide-Leg Tuxedo Wool Trousers.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber coordinated in corset tops at W Magazine's Best Performances Party 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

For footwear, Jenner chose The Row's Vika Sandal in Fold, while Bieber wore black pointed-toe pumps. The Rhode founder also carried a Saint Laurent clutch bag constructed from black grain leather.

Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Charlotte Lawrence, and Hailey Bieber attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Bieber and Jenner share a stylist—Dani Michelle—so their coordinating outfits actually make a lot of sense. As awards season has only just begun for 2026, the two models are sure to showcase their elevated style at a plethora of events in the coming weeks.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber