Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for their 2025 Christmas card while Prince William and Princess Kate leave church with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
On December 19, Meghan Markle shared the Sussex family's holiday photo for 2025. Royal fans were quick to notice that Princess Charlotte's style appeared to have influenced Princess Lilibet's shoe choice. But Charlotte wasn't the only Royal Family member to inspire Lilibet's Christmas card photo outfit.

In the adorable holiday picture, Princess Lilibet could be seen wearing a blue J.Crew dress, which featured a waist bow trim and a tulle ruffle hem. Her cap-toed silver-and-black Mary Janes from London-based brand La Coqueta evoked her cousin Princess Charlotte's sweet style. But it was the white knee socks that seemed to reference two unexpected family members.

As reported by Hello! magazine, "Both Prince George and Prince Louis have been seen wearing socks like this in the past."

While Prince William and Princess Kate's two sons have graduated to wearing pants at official events, young male members of the Royal Family typically wear shorts. As a result, both Louis and George have been photographed rocking knee-high socks at a multitude of events over the years.

For instance, Prince Louis was photographed on Easter Sunday on April 9, 2023—then 4 years old—wearing a pair of navy knee socks with his light blue shorts. His older brother George, who was 9 years old at the time, wore full-length pants for the same occasion.

Prince George, Prince William, and Prince Louis attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George&#039;s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, with Louis wearing light blue shorts and knee socks

Prince George, Prince William, and Prince Louis attending an Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023.

Prince George has been spotted wearing knee socks on many occasions, including when he visited his sister Princess Charlotte following her birth in May 2015.

Prince William carries Prince George at the Lindo Wing after Kate Middleton gave birth to Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015

Prince George wears knee socks following Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2, 2015.

Princess Lilibet lives an ocean away from her British cousins, but it seems that all of the young royals share a similar sense of style.

