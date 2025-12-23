Hailey Bieber Shuns Traditional Holiday Dressing in $94 Bloomers and a Little String Bikini

This look would best be described as "eclectic."

hailey bieber wearing the bloomers trend with a string bikini
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Most holiday packing lists include sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, fluffy slippers, and one (1) singular holiday outfit—most likely containing sequins, velvet, faux fur, or some combination thereof. But not Hailey Bieber's. The Rhode founder kicked off the holiday season in a look that feels more "spring break" than Christmas-coded.

On Instagram Stories, Bieber documented a beachy look with several kitschy, vintage-inspired details. She layered a string bikini underneath a retro, butter yellow Heineken tee and a Playboy x Hello Kitty-branded baseball cap. From there, Bieber effectively abandoned the sporty vibe she had been curating, adding in an unexpected trend for an eclectic mix of aesthetics.

The most interesting aspect of her outfit came in the form of lettuce hem bloomers, covered in a black polka dot print. Though both her top and trucker hat appear to be pulls from the archives, Bieber's bloomers are still very much available to shop. They're fully stocked on the Kiki website, for anyone looking to embrace a more playful holiday vibe.

hailey bieber wears bloomers and a fur coat

Hailey Bieber embraced the bloomers trend ahead of the holidays.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Though 2025's bloomers trend has mostly been considered a summertime staple, celebrities have continued their support of the Victorian garment well into the winter months. Stars have been steadily including them in their various cold weather 'fits (shoutout to those moderate Southern California temps), transforming bloomers into a winter staple in their own right.

Jennifer Lopez, for example, styled a lacy pair of her own with a cable knit sweater while enjoying a beachfront sunset last September. She styled the cozy fall look with a suede purse and lace-up rain boots.

Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram in a cardigan, lace bloomers/skirt, and lace-up knee-high boots

In September, Lopez wore a lace pair with a loose-knit sweater on the beach.

(Image credit: @jlo)

Behold: a new holiday party outfit idea just dropped. Make sure the forecast is aligned—or that an It-girl coat is layered on top.

