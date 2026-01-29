Duchess Sophie’s Slinky Satin Dress is Perfect “Harmony” For Green Carpet Movie Premiere

King Charles and Queen Camilla rolled out the green carpet for a historic film premiere hosted at Windsor Castle, with British royalty and Hollywood royalty both in attendance. The first-ever glamorous film event hosted at a royal castle spotlighted King Charles’s Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, and Duchess Sophie attended the event looking incredibly harmonious in a satin green dress from Galvan.

The dress was described as “an ankle-grazing gown made from swathes of sumptuous silk” by PorterEdit, who declared the dress “a sure-fire way to make a dramatic entrance." Duchess Sophie looked incredible in the “figure-skimming silhouette” that was “guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd.” The emerald hue—along with the fact that Duchess Sophie has worn this frock several times—matched the eco-conscious theme of the evening. Galvan was founded in London in 2012, “for women by women.” The brand creates “timeless, modern pieces that empower” and designs that are “seemingly effortless and always luxurious.”

Duchess Sophie proves there is no age limit on a sexy, slinky satin dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh chats with Benedict Cumberbatch after the film's premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie attended the special viewing and then attended a reception following the film, where she chatted with Hollywood royalty like Kate Winslet, who narrates the film, Dame Judy Dench, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The event brought together major players in film and television to raise awareness for The King’s project, and his hope to make people aware that “we are actually nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it.” Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, will be available to watch on Prime Video from Friday, February 6.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paired her green-hued dress with a pair of beaded statement earrings and added a touch of royal sparkle with a bracelet from Chopard. Simple black suede pumps from Dior completed the look. Duchess Sophie, who turned 61-years-old last week, proved there is no age limit on a sexy, slinky satin dress.