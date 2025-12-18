George, Charlotte and Louis's Adorable Cousin "Insisted" on Including His Dogs in Heartwarming Tree Decorating Video
James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's son made sure the family pets got in on the Christmas fun.
Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton gave fans a special holiday treat when he shared a rare glimpse at his son Inigo in a new Instagram Reel on December 18. Two-year-old Inigo showed that he takes in his dog-loving family's footsteps as he decorated a Christmas tree in the clip—and proud parents James and his wife Alizée Thevenet were especially patient this year.
"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas🎄🐾," James captioned his Instagram post. "Decorating the tree took a little longer this year…Inigo insisted on introducing every ornament to the dogs first, complete with a kiss or cuddle. Needless to say… there are a lot of dog decorations on our tree!"
In the sweet video, Inigo included two of the family's black cocker spaniels, along with golden retrievers Mabel and Isla, in the tree decorating fun, giving them plenty of hugs and kisses along the way.
Mabel kept a close watch on Inigo throughout the process, and James previously posted that Inigo was an especially big fan of the golden retriever, who starred in the toddler's special second birthday post.
"Happy Birthday Inigo 💙," he wrote on Instagram in September. "We love you as much as you love Mabel….and that is a lot 🐾."
While Inigo has yet to join his family at a public royal event, both James and Alizée attended the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas concert on December 5, along with parents Carole and Michael Middleton. And since James and Alizée live close to both James's parents and sister Pippa Middleton, there's sure to be plenty more sweet family moments with Inigo this Christmas.
