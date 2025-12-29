On Christmas Day, fans gathered outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate to greet the Royal Family after the service. While Prince Louis "grabbed" a chocolate gift given by a fan, Princess Kate had a rather different interaction with a member of the general public involving a "collapsing chair" and a slightly risqué joke.

In a video clip shared by the Sun, Princess Kate could be seen talking to royal fans on December 25, 2025, when there was a loud noise. Per the outlet, "a patron's picnic chair snapped in half," with the "embarrassing chair mishap" occurring in the presence of the Princess of Wales.

The culprit—who was involved in the "blunder that is sure to have left him blushing," according to the Sun—reacted by saying, "What have I just done?" Princess Kate was reportedly nearby, and as seen in the video, "immediately [stepped] forward to check on him, placing a supportive hand on his shoulder."

After checking that the royal fan hadn't experienced any harm during the accident, Princess Kate's "genuine concern" turned into "laughter," the publication explained. She subsequently decided to "relieve the awkwardness" of the situation by making a joke.

In response to the "collapsing chair" incident, Princess Kate told the fan, "You've had too many mince pies." Rather than being offended, the patron reportedly laughed along with the royal, and they both "blame[d] festive indulgence for the mishap."

According to the Sun, a crowd of more than 500 people gathered for a chance to meet members of the Royal Family on Christmas Day. "Some loyal royalists had camped out overnight from as early as 9 p.m. to secure a spot at the front of the crowd," the outlet noted.