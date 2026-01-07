Royal Author Suggests Ex-Prince Andrew Could Ditch Sandringham and Move to the Middle East Like "Other Disgraced People"
"I just can’t see him being on an isolated farm in Sandringham."
King Charles might be planning for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to move into a new home on the Sandringham estate, but that doesn't mean the former Duke of York will stay put in Norfolk.
Speaking to People, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson suggested that the ex-prince could set his sights on the Middle East, a region where Andrew has long carried out business.
The Windsor Legacy author pointed out that King Charles met with the King of Bahrain recently, adding, "One never knows—it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this."
"Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East," Jobson continued. "Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young."
In terms of other "disgraced" royals, former King Juan Carlos of Spain relocated to the United Arab Emirates in 2020, where he lives in self-imposed exile following his numerous financial scandals.
Along with Andrew, his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both spend a fair amount of time in the Middle East for their respective jobs.
Multiple sources have pointed to Easter as a deadline for Andrew to move out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. But renovations on his new property at Sandringham and the sheer amount of belongings that need to be sorted through at the ex-prince's home could delay that move.
At the end of the day, Marsh Farm—pegged as the most likely Norfolk option for Andrew to move into—is hardly Andrew's style. "I just can’t see him being on an isolated farm in Sandringham," Jobson said.
