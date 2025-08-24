Gigi Hadid Embraces Fall Dressing With Preppy Loafers, Wide-Leg Ripped Jeans, and Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for quite some time, and the famous couple has even started traveling together. This week, the model and her Oscar-nominated boyfriend were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York, and Hadid managed to curate the perfect outfit for the occasion, which included celeb-beloved loafers and faded wide-leg jeans.

There's perhaps nothing worse than being uncomfortable on a long-haul flight, and Hadid's travel style managed to be both chic and functional. A pair of faded and ripped wide-leg jeans, with rolled-up cuffs at the ankles, were the ideal item to build her outfit around. The Guest in Residence founder also wore a simple white T-shirt and a candy pink cardigan.

The Victoria's Secret model accessorized her airport outfit with a pair of brown loafers—sure to become even more popular as fall approaches—which she styled with preppy white socks.

Gigi Hadid wearing a candy pink cardigan and faded wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: TheImageDirect.com)

Cooper's outfit was a little more incognito compared to his girlfriend's, as the actor paired a black hoodie with khaki pants and a black baseball cap.

Multiple celebrities have been transitioning their style from summer to fall, with loafers regularly featuring in their outfits. Dakota Johnson recently swapped her ballet flats for her vintage Gucci loafers, while Emma Stone has been wearing her loafers since spring.

Hadid further accessorized her look with a Liffner Pillow Hobo Suede Dark Brown Bag, which retails for $695, a selection of gold necklaces, and a pair of rimless oval sunglasses.

Just last month, Page Six suggested that Cooper and Hadid are ready to settle down together. A source told the outlet that they're "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble." One thing is certain: they've nailed their airport style as a couple.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Airport Style