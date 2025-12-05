Meghan Markle's Festive, Celeb-Approved Pajamas Are the Perfect Set to Wear Under the Christmas Tree
Grab your own pair of these elevated PJs before they sell out.
Meghan Markle showed off her festive style during her new Netflix special, With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which premiered on December 3. Along with cozy sweaters, boots and a green evening gown, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into something more relaxing during one scene on the show: a pair of monogrammed red pajamas.
The comfy, classic button-front shirt and matching bottoms come from celebrity-favorite brand Eberjey, with Meghan's pair featuring "Meg" embroidered on the pocket in white writing. Crafted from a buttery soft fabric with non-toxic dyes, the $158 "Gisele" set is offered in nearly 20 shades along with the duchess's Christmas-ready "holly red/ivory" colorway.
Meghan isn't the only fan of the luxe pajamas; everyone from Kylie Jenner to Oprah has worn the brand's Gisele style, and Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and a group of friends once sported the same navy set with white piping in an Instagram post. The brand is also a fan of Marie Claire's style-savvy editors, of course.
Although the Duchess of Sussex admitted she normally wouldn't be wearing pajamas on television, she noted that her college friend Lindsay Roth inspired the idea for her group of friends—including Kelly Zajfen, who also appeared in the segment—to don matching PJs. Meghan said, "My dear friend Lindsay—we’ve been friends since we were 17 years old—Linds has a tradition with her family of always wearing matching pajamas for the holidays."
"So, for the love of Linds, they forced me to wear pajamas," Meghan explained. Roth and Zajfen then arrived in the kitchen with the same red PJs as they got to work on making a holiday-themed brunch. The friends then changed out of their jammies to make Christmas wreaths with fresh greenery, with Meghan sporting a polka-dot skirt and black sweater in the scene.
During the episode, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her daughter, Princess Lilibet, is a fan of "trying to be a grown-up lady" these days. Perhaps Lili can have her own pair of mommy-and-me PJs?
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is now streaming on Netflix.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.