Meghan Markle's Festive, Celeb-Approved Pajamas Are the Perfect Set to Wear Under the Christmas Tree

Meghan Markle showed off her festive style during her new Netflix special, With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which premiered on December 3. Along with cozy sweaters, boots and a green evening gown, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into something more relaxing during one scene on the show: a pair of monogrammed red pajamas.

The comfy, classic button-front shirt and matching bottoms come from celebrity-favorite brand Eberjey, with Meghan's pair featuring "Meg" embroidered on the pocket in white writing. Crafted from a buttery soft fabric with non-toxic dyes, the $158 "Gisele" set is offered in nearly 20 shades along with the duchess's Christmas-ready "holly red/ivory" colorway.

Meghan isn't the only fan of the luxe pajamas; everyone from Kylie Jenner to Oprah has worn the brand's Gisele style, and Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and a group of friends once sported the same navy set with white piping in an Instagram post. The brand is also a fan of Marie Claire's style-savvy editors, of course.

Meghan wore Eberjey pajamas during her Netflix special. (Image credit: Netflix)

Eberjey Gisele Tencel™ Modal Long Pj Set $158 at Eberjey

Although the Duchess of Sussex admitted she normally wouldn't be wearing pajamas on television, she noted that her college friend Lindsay Roth inspired the idea for her group of friends—including Kelly Zajfen, who also appeared in the segment—to don matching PJs. Meghan said, "My dear friend Lindsay—we’ve been friends since we were 17 years old—Linds has a tradition with her family of always wearing matching pajamas for the holidays."

"So, for the love of Linds, they forced me to wear pajamas," Meghan explained. Roth and Zajfen then arrived in the kitchen with the same red PJs as they got to work on making a holiday-themed brunch. The friends then changed out of their jammies to make Christmas wreaths with fresh greenery, with Meghan sporting a polka-dot skirt and black sweater in the scene.

During the episode, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her daughter, Princess Lilibet, is a fan of "trying to be a grown-up lady" these days. Perhaps Lili can have her own pair of mommy-and-me PJs?

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is now streaming on Netflix.

