Royal Expert Reveals Why Prince William Likely "Won't Be Inviting" Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "To Be Working Royals" When He's King

As the future heir, Prince George's destiny is practically set in stone. However, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, might not be forced to take on bigger roles within the Royal Family, even once their dad, Prince William, becomes king. Instead, according to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales is determined to move ahead with a "slimmed-down monarchy."

The Daily Mail's royal expert Richard Eden discussed Prince William's alleged plans, including whether or not his children will take on important roles in the future. According to Eden, a close friend of the Prince of Wales revealed, "William was in 'full agreement' with his father about the need for a 'slimmed-down monarchy.'"

Per Eden, William's friend told him, "When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals."

William's vision for a "slimmed-down monarchy" could also mean that his two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, aren't promoted to senior roles in the future. As the prince's friend told Eden, "It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals."

Ultimately, Prince William is allegedly planning to craft a small but meaningful Royal Family. "That is what William wants," his friend told Eden. "He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future."

However, Eden also suggested that, once William becomes king, he could "ask his cousins, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, to share the burden with him." For now, at least, Prince William's plans for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are unknown.