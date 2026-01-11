Princess Kate is reportedly dedicated to giving her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—a relatively "normal" upbringing. According to a new report, the Princess of Wales has also been sharing one "coping mechanism" with her kids, having learned to deal with her public role as a senior royal.

In a new article for Hello! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson explored the ways in which Princess Kate has changed since joining the Royal Family. "Catherine, who came to public life as an adult, has been a stickler for preparing her children for public life," Jobson shared.

The expert continued, "Preparation is a mantra she has lived by. Her parents Mike and Carole Middleton taught her that." Jobson also noted, "Preparedness and politeness matter to her; something she has drummed into her own children."

"Preparedness and politeness matter to her; something she has drummed into her own children." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Jobson, Prince William and Princess Kate's three kids have been taught to "greet" visitors with "firm handshakes" and "eye contact." The royal author explained, "Basics, but so important for their future roles. Thank you notes are another exercise they complete as a matter of course."

Princess Kate, of course, doesn't come from royalty, so joining the British Royal Family entailed a lot of learning. "Catherine absorbed it all when she arrived on the scene," Jobson wrote. "She had to cope with paparazzi, gossip columnists. Then when she had to face the public, she had to develop a coping mechanism."

Princess Kate "has been a stickler for preparing her children for public life." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal biographer, Princess Kate is "steadily" passing on the skills and coping mechanisms she's developed to George, Charlotte, and Louis. "Over time she grew in confidence," Jobson said. "Her public speaking improved. Now she always prepares, always brings her 'A game' to the table, as one insider said."

Jobson continued, "She has impressed this upon her children, not in an overbearing way, but steadily when it is needed." Basically, when it's time for George, Charlotte, and Louis to take on official roles within the Royal Family, they will have been extensively prepared by their parents.