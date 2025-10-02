Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rarely-Seen Dog, Orla, Gets Her Hollywood Moment in New Show

Like Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Princess Kate are famous dog lovers, although they prefer spaniels to corgis. While their black cocker spaniel, Orla, has only been to one public event since they welcomed her into their family in 2020, she's now made her TV debut. Orla—which is a Celtic name meaning "golden princess"—has a starring role in an episode of Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler, premiering Friday, October 3.

In a new clip from the episode shared on Apple TV's Instagram account, Prince William brings Orla for a walk through Windsor Great Park with Levy, who visits London and Windsor to get a taste of royal life in the episode. "Oh my goodness, look at you!" Levy exclaims as Orla greets him. "So sweet," he adds of the spaniel, who sits when Prince William says, "Down, down. Good girl."

Levy pulls out a dog treat for Orla in the trailer, but William admits, "There's a chance she rejects them, so it's a fifty-fifty call." Fortunately, she gobbles it up, waiting patiently for another treat as Prince William says, "This is going down well. Look, you're getting the look, which is like, 'Please feed me.'"

Eugene Levy joins Prince William for a tour of Windsor Castle in the episode, airing October 3. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Orla and Eugene Levy A photo posted by on

Orla comes from a line of treasured family dogs. Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, credits his own cocker spaniel, Ella, with saving his life, and gave one of Ella's puppies to his royal sister and brother-in-law. Sadly, that dog, Lupo, died in 2020, but James gave Orla to the Wales family the same year.

The dog remained a bit of a mystery for years and she wasn't seen in public until 2022, when William and Kate brought Orla to a polo match. Although she made an appearance in Princess Kate's 2024 cancer update video and one of Princess Charlotte's birthday photos, The Reluctant Traveler marks Orla's biggest public moment to date.

In 2025, the spaniel welcomed her own puppies, with Prince William posing with Orla and a pack of adorable dogs in his 43rd birthday photo.

Orla is seen with William and Kate during her public debut at a 2022 polo match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is seen with Orla at a 2022 polo match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the episode, Levy and the Prince of Wales walk through the park with Orla, tour Windsor Castle and stop for a pint at a local pub. In another clip shared from the episode, Prince William admits that navigating both his father and wife being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 took him "into some pretty not great places."

"We’ve been very lucky; we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high nineties," he said of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, calling his grandparents "the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like."

Reflecting on The King and the Princess of Wales suddenly facing cancer, he described it as realizing "the metaphorical rug can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point."