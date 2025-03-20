These Under-$100 Shopbop Finds Let You Dress Like an Editor This Spring

My style is best described as minimalist and staple-heavy, but I like to throw a trendy spring piece into the mix every now and again. I keep a tight budget, however, so whenever I do want to add something fresh to my rotation, I shop for finds under $100. Luckily, Shopbop's affordable sale selection makes it easy.

I took the entire morning to scroll through Shopbop's sale section, and it wasn't long before I had a full shopping cart. I found everything from dresses for every spring occasion to trending shoes like ballet flats and cool white sneakers. I even found more affordable jewelry to add to my collection, as well as a few spring workwear pieces, because you never have enough options for the office, right?

Keep scrolling for 21 on-sale Shopbop finds that get my editor's stamp of approval. From the ultimate new-season trench coat to some of-the-moment denim, these under-$100 picks will add fresh life to your spring wardrobe.

Lioness , Trencherous Coat (Was $119)

Lioness
Trencherous Coat (Was $119)

This tricky transitional weather is peak trench coat season, so why not grab one while you can for just $71?

Alohas, Kylie White Tricot Vest (Was $110)

Alohas
Kylie White Tricot Vest (Was $110)

All of the fashion girls I know are adding sweater vests like this into their wardrobes for cool preppy outfits.

Reformation , Tate Top (Was $168)

Reformation
Tate Top (Was $168)

Leave it to Reformation to reinvest a tailored vest in the coolest way possible.

Alohas , Falgar Black Skirt (Was $180)

Alohas
Falgar Black Skirt (Was $180)

This chic tailored skirt is practically begging to be a part of all of my spring work outfits.

Fila , Sizzo Sneakers (Were $95)

Fila
Sizzo Sneakers (Were $95)

As much as I love a pair of heels or sandals in the spring, neutral sneakers that go with everything in my wardrobe are every bit of a necessity, too.

Hill House Home , The Vivi Nap Dress (Was $168)

Hill House Home
The Vivi Nap Dress (Was $168)

I'm obsessed with this look. As the name suggests, this dress is so comfortable you could take a nap in it.

Reformation , Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt (Was $188)

Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt (Was $188)

Prepare for the season's comeback of the maxi denim skirt with this Reformation find.

Alohas , Sempe Shirt (Was $140)

Alohas
Sempe Shirt (Was $140)

Button-down shirts are a staple in my wardrobe, but none as are cool as this one with its tie-neckline detail.

Rolla's , 90s Relaxed Faded Blue Jeans (Were $139
Rolla's
90s Relaxed Faded Blue Jeans (Were $139)

Baggy jeans aren't going anywhere anytime soon and I'm glad. This pair looks especially comfy and chic, which is why they are at the top of my wishlist.

Wayf , Bubble Hem Mini Dress (Was $108)

Wayf
Bubble Hem Mini Dress (Was $108)

This dress tackles the bubble skirt trend in an adorable way with cap sleeves and a sweet square neckline.

Posse, Axel One Shoulder Singlet Top (Was $135)

Posse
Axel One Shoulder Singlet Top (Was $135)

I may already have one (or two, or three) white tank tops in my closet, but this one will be the base of all of my summer going-out outfits.

Seven Wonders, Zephy Maxi Dress (Was $107)

Seven Wonders
Zephy Maxi Dress (Was $107)

Have a wedding on your agenda? Let this pretty pick be your spring wedding guest dress. Cherry red is trending for the season, after all.

Minkpink, Gayla Crochet Top (Was $109)

Minkpink
Gayla Crochet Top (Was $109)

I'm planning my summer beach vacation, which calls for a new bathing suit cover-up. I'm eyeing this top and matching pants for its fun crochet look.

Runway the Label , Terrie Maxi Skirt (Was $104)

Runway the Label
Terrie Maxi Skirt (Was $104)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, a matching set never lets me down. I'd pair this trendy red skirt with its matching top for a low-lift date night look.

Goldie, Organic Classic Crew Tee (Was $85)

Goldie
Organic Classic Crew Tee (Was $85)

Don't underestimate the importance of quality basics—pair this elevated T-shirt with anything from denim and shorts to trousers and slip skirts.

Jenni Kayne , Leopard Slip Skirt (Was $195)

Jenni Kayne
Leopard Slip Skirt (Was $195)

The leopard print trend is still going strong and this slip skirt silhouette gives it a spring-forward edge.

Alohas , Eos Black Tank (Was $70)

Alohas
Eos Black Tank (Was $70)

Alohas has done it again—the brand took something as simple as a blank tank top and made it a stand out.

Alohas , Megan Pants
Alohas
Megan Pants (Were $170)

Navy is the rich-girl alternative to black for spring. The pinstripe print adds even more of a trendy corporate chic look.

Jenny Bird , Colette Small Earrings (Were $118)

Jenny Bird
Colette Small Earrings (Were $118)

I have these earrings in silver and I can't tell you how much more interesting they are to look at than basic hoops. So much so, that I need them in gold.

Schutz , Arissa Woven Flats (Were $138)

Schutz
Arissa Woven Flats (Were $138)

Have fun with your spring footwear with these ballet flats. The metallic silver shade will serve as an extra pop of bling to your look.

Line & Dot , Tanner Combo Dress (Was $143)

Line & Dot
Tanner Combo Dress (Was $143)

This is the kind of elegant dress I imagine a socialite would wear to a wedding at a winery—it's that rich-looking.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

