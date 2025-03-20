My style is best described as minimalist and staple-heavy, but I like to throw a trendy spring piece into the mix every now and again. I keep a tight budget, however, so whenever I do want to add something fresh to my rotation, I shop for finds under $100. Luckily, Shopbop's affordable sale selection makes it easy.

I took the entire morning to scroll through Shopbop's sale section, and it wasn't long before I had a full shopping cart. I found everything from dresses for every spring occasion to trending shoes like ballet flats and cool white sneakers. I even found more affordable jewelry to add to my collection, as well as a few spring workwear pieces, because you never have enough options for the office, right?

Keep scrolling for 21 on-sale Shopbop finds that get my editor's stamp of approval. From the ultimate new-season trench coat to some of-the-moment denim, these under-$100 picks will add fresh life to your spring wardrobe.

Lioness Trencherous Coat (Was $119) $71 at Shopbop This tricky transitional weather is peak trench coat season, so why not grab one while you can for just $71?

Alohas Kylie White Tricot Vest (Was $110) $55 at Shopbop All of the fashion girls I know are adding sweater vests like this into their wardrobes for cool preppy outfits.

Reformation Tate Top (Was $168) $42 at Shopbop Leave it to Reformation to reinvest a tailored vest in the coolest way possible.

Alohas Falgar Black Skirt (Was $180) $72 at Shopbop This chic tailored skirt is practically begging to be a part of all of my spring work outfits.

Fila Sizzo Sneakers (Were $95) $38 at Shopbop As much as I love a pair of heels or sandals in the spring, neutral sneakers that go with everything in my wardrobe are every bit of a necessity, too.

Hill House Home The Vivi Nap Dress (Was $168) $84 at Shopbop I'm obsessed with this look. As the name suggests, this dress is so comfortable you could take a nap in it.

Reformation Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt (Was $188) $47 at Shopbop Prepare for the season's comeback of the maxi denim skirt with this Reformation find.

Alohas Sempe Shirt (Was $140) $56 at Shopbop Button-down shirts are a staple in my wardrobe, but none as are cool as this one with its tie-neckline detail.

Rolla's 90s Relaxed Faded Blue Jeans (Were $139) $56 at Shopbop Baggy jeans aren't going anywhere anytime soon and I'm glad. This pair looks especially comfy and chic, which is why they are at the top of my wishlist.

Wayf Bubble Hem Mini Dress (Was $108) $43 at Shopbop This dress tackles the bubble skirt trend in an adorable way with cap sleeves and a sweet square neckline.

Posse Axel One Shoulder Singlet Top (Was $135) $34 at Shopbop I may already have one (or two, or three) white tank tops in my closet, but this one will be the base of all of my summer going-out outfits.

Minkpink Gayla Crochet Top (Was $109) $44 at Shopbop I'm planning my summer beach vacation, which calls for a new bathing suit cover-up. I'm eyeing this top and matching pants for its fun crochet look.

Runway the Label Terrie Maxi Skirt (Was $104) $62 at Shopbop Whenever I don't know what to wear, a matching set never lets me down. I'd pair this trendy red skirt with its matching top for a low-lift date night look.

Goldie Organic Classic Crew Tee (Was $85) $28 at Shopbop Don't underestimate the importance of quality basics—pair this elevated T-shirt with anything from denim and shorts to trousers and slip skirts.

Jenni Kayne Leopard Slip Skirt (Was $195) $78 at Shopbop The leopard print trend is still going strong and this slip skirt silhouette gives it a spring-forward edge.

Alohas Eos Black Tank (Was $70) $28 at Shopbop Alohas has done it again—the brand took something as simple as a blank tank top and made it a stand out.

Alohas Megan Pants (Were $170) $85 at Shopbop Navy is the rich-girl alternative to black for spring. The pinstripe print adds even more of a trendy corporate chic look.

Jenny Bird Colette Small Earrings (Were $118) $71 at Shopbop I have these earrings in silver and I can't tell you how much more interesting they are to look at than basic hoops. So much so, that I need them in gold.

Schutz Arissa Woven Flats (Were $138) $63 at Shopbop Have fun with your spring footwear with these ballet flats. The metallic silver shade will serve as an extra pop of bling to your look.

Line & Dot Tanner Combo Dress (Was $143) $86 at Shopbop This is the kind of elegant dress I imagine a socialite would wear to a wedding at a winery—it's that rich-looking.