Princess Charlene Makes a Rare Appearance in Jeans As Her Adorable Dog Steals the Show at Charity Event

Like Queen Camilla, Princess Charlene of Monaco has been a longtime supporter of animal welfare—and is also a fellow dog lover. Although they aren't corgi owners like the late Queen Elizabeth, Charlene and husband Prince Albert share three Chihuahuas and a Rhodesian Ridgeback. On Sunday, November, 2, Princess Charlene showed off a rare dressed-down outfit as she brought one of her faithful friends to a charity walk for animals—and the royal's brother came along, too.

Princess Charlene, who serves as president of the Monaco Society for the Protection of Animals, took part in the Rokethon, a walk "dedicated to combating the abandonment of animals," per the palace. Bundled up in a tan Max Mara coat, a simple white top and flared jeans, the royal looked unusually casual as she held her tiny white and brown Chihuahua, Harley.

Although her hooded camel parka featured relaxed details like toggle pockets and a teddy-style lining in its hood, its $4,500 price tag is more in line with her usual suits and sleek evening gowns. The princess kept the rest of her outfit equally simple, wearing gold hoop earrings and a pair of brown boots that peeked out from her jeans.



"Held under the Fontvieille Big Top, the event aims to promote responsible adoption, raise awareness about animal mistreatment, and support shelters through donations collected," the palace's Instagram post read. Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock—who serves as vice-president of the Monaco SPA—also sported a laid-back look, wearing a white baseball cap to the event.

Princess Charlene brought her dog, Harley, to a charity walk for animal welfare on Sunday, November 2. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock (second row, second from left in a white baseball cap) joined the royal for the event. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

Little Harley met some canine friends. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

Max Mara Zibeline Camel Parka $4,500 at MaxMara

According to the royal family's Instagram post, Princess Charlene paraded with dogs available for adoption before visiting the various workshops and stands dedicated to animal welfare. She also met Lee Ji-yeon from Last Chance for Animals, a non-profit that "played a key role in the historic 2024 law adopted in South Korea, banning the breeding, slaughter, distribution, and sale of dogs for human consumption."



"I've always loved animals," she told Gala magazine in 2024. "As a child, my family taught me about animal rights and the fight against their ill-treatment. We have always loved and protected animals."

As for her three Chihuahuas, Princess Charlene said, "I’ve always loved this breed. They’re adorable, intelligent and small enough that you can bring them everywhere with you."