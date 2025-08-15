Royal Fans Praise Kate Middleton's Relatable Reaction to a Coughing Baby Interrupting an Official Engagement in Viral Video Clip

Royal fans regularly praise Kate Middleton for the way she interacts with people at official engagements. As a result, it's entirely unsurprising that a clip of the Princess of Wales from 2022 is going viral due to the sweet way she spoke to a coughing baby.

During a visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit on October 5, 2022, Princess Kate spoke with staff and parents, some of whom had their babies with them. In a TikTok video of the cute moment, Princess Kate is seen talking to a group of mothers when one of their babies starts coughing. The Princess of Wales smiles broadly, and asks the baby if they're all right.

The response on TikTok was extremely positive, with a plethora of commenters praising Kate's demeanor when it comes to children and babies. "She's a real life Disney princess," one royal fan wrote. "Quite simply amazing," another commenter said. "Kate can do no wrong in my eyes! Such a caring person."

"She exudes kindness, elegance, and class," one TikTok user wrote. Another shared, "Just lovely, such a warm caring person and so down to earth."

One person commented, "Second a princess, first a mother." A fellow royal fan seemingly agreed, sharing, "Kate is the best thing that has ever happened to the Royal Family."

The video clip of Princess Kate has gained more attention in recent weeks, despite the royal's decision to take some time away from the spotlight over the summer. Nurturing her connection with royal fans in her absence, the Princess of Wales shared a video featuring idyllic nature scenes on Instagram. "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship," she wrote in the caption. "It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to summer."