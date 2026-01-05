With the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, faced more scrutiny regarding their association with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Andrew and Sarah were both stripped of their official royal titles, and ordered to move out of their shared property, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a new report has alleged that Ferguson is attempting to make amends with certain members of the Royal Family by sending cringeworthy messages.

As reported by OK! magazine (via the Express), a palace source reportedly shared that Ferguson included "overly effusive and almost pleading" messages in her Christmas cards. According to the source, it appeared as though the former Duchess of York was attempting to "smooth over" the issues created by her husband's friendship with Epstein. However, the insider suggested that Ferguson was simply "disgracing herself with these cringey Christmas messages."

An additional source told the outlet, "She even sent one to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Considering it was Charles who stripped her and Andrew of their royal titles, it just seems embarrassingly desperate."

A source claimed Ferguson is "disgracing herself with these cringey Christmas messages." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah might have received an official deadline from King Charles regarding when they need to leave Royal Lodge for good.

According to the Daily Mail , "[T]he plan is that Andrew will be 'out' of Royal Lodge by Easter , when the Royal Family traditionally gather on the Windsor estate, helpfully avoiding another potentially tricky encounter." The outlet continued, "Whether he has a home to move into is another question."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The publication further alleged, "There is also frustration that Andrew seems determined not to keep his head down despite his disgrace—choosing to start riding again where photographers are inevitably waiting and even going out in his car on Christmas Day."

For now, at least, it seems that the Royal Family is ready for Ferguson and Andrew to retreat from the spotlight.