How Sarah Ferguson Ended Up "Disgracing Herself" Further by Expressing "Regret" in "Cringeworthy" Messages to King Charles and Queen Camilla
"It just seems embarrassingly desperate," one palace insider said.
With the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, faced more scrutiny regarding their association with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Andrew and Sarah were both stripped of their official royal titles, and ordered to move out of their shared property, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a new report has alleged that Ferguson is attempting to make amends with certain members of the Royal Family by sending cringeworthy messages.
As reported by OK! magazine (via the Express), a palace source reportedly shared that Ferguson included "overly effusive and almost pleading" messages in her Christmas cards. According to the source, it appeared as though the former Duchess of York was attempting to "smooth over" the issues created by her husband's friendship with Epstein. However, the insider suggested that Ferguson was simply "disgracing herself with these cringey Christmas messages."
An additional source told the outlet, "She even sent one to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Considering it was Charles who stripped her and Andrew of their royal titles, it just seems embarrassingly desperate."
Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah might have received an official deadline from King Charles regarding when they need to leave Royal Lodge for good.
According to the Daily Mail, "[T]he plan is that Andrew will be 'out' of Royal Lodge by Easter, when the Royal Family traditionally gather on the Windsor estate, helpfully avoiding another potentially tricky encounter." The outlet continued, "Whether he has a home to move into is another question."
The publication further alleged, "There is also frustration that Andrew seems determined not to keep his head down despite his disgrace—choosing to start riding again where photographers are inevitably waiting and even going out in his car on Christmas Day."
For now, at least, it seems that the Royal Family is ready for Ferguson and Andrew to retreat from the spotlight.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.