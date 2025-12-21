Alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson was forced to give up all of her official royal titles in 2025. She will also be evicted from Royal Lodge, the home she shares with ex-Prince Andrew, and move into a private property without him. And according to new reports, the former Duchess of York is using her Christmas cards as a means of damage control

As reported by the Daily Mail, "With the long-divorced couple finally preparing to go their separate ways, 66-year-old Sarah, it is understood, has been signing her cards alone." Meanwhile, the Express reported that Ferguson has used her solo holiday cards to make a "plea to" the Royal Family.

"Those addressed to members of the Royal Family have been accompanied by a gushing personalized apology for her part in the fall of the House of York, including the desperate line: 'I hope we'll meet again,'" the Daily Mail explained.

Ferguson was forced to relinquish her royal titles after emails revealed her continued contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, long after she'd claimed to have cut him off. The former duchess's alleged association with the disgraced financier meant she had no choice but to permanently take a step back from the Royal Family.

Royal expert Emily Andrews revealed in Woman magazine (via the Daily Express ) that, according to a source, Ferguson had "been left devastated by the fallout from the Epstein email scandal."

The royal insider shared, "She's on edge, panicking, and has become a virtual recluse in the past weeks." Elaborating on the situation, the source noted, "She has nothing left to lose now, so she could easily sell another autobiography in the U.S.—it worked for [Prince] Harry."