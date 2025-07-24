For months, the internet has speculated about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL off-season schedule. Without her Eras Tour or his Chiefs games, they've been laying low aside from the occasional New York dinner date or hockey game. Thanks to Kelce's July 24 Instagram post, everyone knows what they've really gotten up to since the 2025 Super Bowl: coordinating their closets for maximum outfit-matching potential.

In the sweetest photo dump of the century, the Chiefs tight end updated his 6.6 million followers that he'd "had some adventures this offseason." Outfits coordinating with Taylor Swift were integral to many of them.

First up, Swift and Kelce posed side-by-side in all-white outfits fit for a Hamptons yacht party. It's not clear where they dropped anchor, but this much was certain: Swift tapped her favorite boho brand, Dôen, for a romantic lace top, and the pair both looked thrilled to wear matching "Captain" and "First Mate" embroidered baseball caps.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed their playful sides in all-white outfits and matching anchor baseball caps. (Image credit: @killatrav)

Two snaps of the pair somewhere blanketed in snow—Park City, Utah, perhaps?—also appeared in the carousel liked by more than half a million followers within 30 minutes of going online. Kelce and Swift skated on an empty hockey rink and playfully cuddled on a dark road, both bundled up in shearling-lined jackets and fuzzy hats. (Swift's might just be the Chanel bucket hat she wore for a Chiefs game last December.) The "Snow on the Beach" singer layered her bomber jacket by Moose Knuckles over a burgundy sweater and dark-wash, wide-leg jeans, while Kelce stuck to sweatpants and red-soled sneakers.

On a rumored trip to Park City, Utah, Swift and Kelce both cuddled up in shearling-lined hats and coats. (Image credit: @killatrav)

Two more all-white outfits appeared in the lineup: a LoveShackFancy matching set trimmed in red thread for a group hang somewhere tropical (that has, alas, sold out) and an eyelet lace dress from Hunter Bell for wine in the mountains (this one's in stock).

Swift, Kelce, and friends said "Cheers" to a wine tasting in the mountains. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

The pair also shared a glimpse inside one of their many city date nights. As Kelce soft-smiled in a black jacket and T-shirt in one shot, Swift adjusted her Chrome Hearts glasses by his side. She coordinated them to a sleeveless black shirt and a B.Low the Belt accessory—the same one she's used to cinch Dôen dresses in the past.

Swift also tried on some Chrome Hearts glasses with one of her favorite vintage necklaces, while Kelce posed in matching all-black. (Image credit: @killatrav)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been captured by the paparazzi more times than I can count. When they're walking into a New York City hotspot like Chez Margaux or Zero Bond, they're often layering loud luxury pieces from the likes of Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. These NFL offseason snaps gave a more intimate look at how they dress for more low-key events: with a mix of brands Swift has worn on several occasions, and always in sync.

I don't know about anyone else, but I'm suddenly so ready for NFL season.