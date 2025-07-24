Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reveal an NFL Off-Season Full of Matching Outfits in New Photos
The couple that dresses together, stays together.
For months, the internet has speculated about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL off-season schedule. Without her Eras Tour or his Chiefs games, they've been laying low aside from the occasional New York dinner date or hockey game. Thanks to Kelce's July 24 Instagram post, everyone knows what they've really gotten up to since the 2025 Super Bowl: coordinating their closets for maximum outfit-matching potential.
In the sweetest photo dump of the century, the Chiefs tight end updated his 6.6 million followers that he'd "had some adventures this offseason." Outfits coordinating with Taylor Swift were integral to many of them.
First up, Swift and Kelce posed side-by-side in all-white outfits fit for a Hamptons yacht party. It's not clear where they dropped anchor, but this much was certain: Swift tapped her favorite boho brand, Dôen, for a romantic lace top, and the pair both looked thrilled to wear matching "Captain" and "First Mate" embroidered baseball caps.
Two snaps of the pair somewhere blanketed in snow—Park City, Utah, perhaps?—also appeared in the carousel liked by more than half a million followers within 30 minutes of going online. Kelce and Swift skated on an empty hockey rink and playfully cuddled on a dark road, both bundled up in shearling-lined jackets and fuzzy hats. (Swift's might just be the Chanel bucket hat she wore for a Chiefs game last December.) The "Snow on the Beach" singer layered her bomber jacket by Moose Knuckles over a burgundy sweater and dark-wash, wide-leg jeans, while Kelce stuck to sweatpants and red-soled sneakers.
Two more all-white outfits appeared in the lineup: a LoveShackFancy matching set trimmed in red thread for a group hang somewhere tropical (that has, alas, sold out) and an eyelet lace dress from Hunter Bell for wine in the mountains (this one's in stock).
The pair also shared a glimpse inside one of their many city date nights. As Kelce soft-smiled in a black jacket and T-shirt in one shot, Swift adjusted her Chrome Hearts glasses by his side. She coordinated them to a sleeveless black shirt and a B.Low the Belt accessory—the same one she's used to cinch Dôen dresses in the past.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been captured by the paparazzi more times than I can count. When they're walking into a New York City hotspot like Chez Margaux or Zero Bond, they're often layering loud luxury pieces from the likes of Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. These NFL offseason snaps gave a more intimate look at how they dress for more low-key events: with a mix of brands Swift has worn on several occasions, and always in sync.
I don't know about anyone else, but I'm suddenly so ready for NFL season.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, bringing readers can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her features reporting has ranged from profiling celebrity-beloved stylists to breaking brand collaboration news. She leads coverage of major fashion events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie covered fashion at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.