Twitter Is Not Pleased with Last Night's 'The Bachelor' Finale

Or Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s existence, really.

Getty Images

Last night has been called "the worst Bachelor finale ever," by pretty much all people everywhere, especially Twitter (even if host Chris Harrison referred to it as only "the most emotional"). To recap: Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent Lauren Burnham home and proposed to Becca Kufrin during an alpaca-filled moment in Peru. Then, a few weeks later, he proceeded to change his mind and pick runner-up Lauren Burnham, which he told Kufrin about during one of their post-taping, pre-airing secret weekends away (also on camera, naturally). Viewers were less than thrilled, to put it politely.

