Twitter Is Not Pleased with Last Night's 'The Bachelor' Finale

Last night has been called "the worst Bachelor finale ever," by pretty much all people everywhere, especially Twitter (even if host Chris Harrison referred to it as only "the most emotional"). To recap: Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent Lauren Burnham home and proposed to Becca Kufrin during an alpaca-filled moment in Peru. Then, a few weeks later, he proceeded to change his mind and pick runner-up Lauren Burnham, which he told Kufrin about during one of their post-taping, pre-airing secret weekends away (also on camera, naturally). Viewers were less than thrilled, to put it politely.

"Hey are you okay?" - says the man who just dumped his fiancée on TV after baiting her to come to one of their meetups despite her not having any idea of her impending humiliation with cameras rolling as he tells her he wants the other woman instead#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GbGBQ0lyjg — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) March 6, 2018

Watching #TheBachelor finale and I’m pretty sure my face is now permanently frozen like this pic.twitter.com/At4s7vByLP — Zach Shapiro (@zachshapiro7) March 6, 2018

Did he really just ask if she was ok?? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/eF4vkV6ASY — Gucci Gang (@kingxcamm_) March 6, 2018

Why is he just sitting there staring #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5YpkyDfUq0 — Lani (@Lanii_B) March 6, 2018

How DISRESPECTFUL of @ariejr to break up with @thebkoof on national tv. You can’t give her the respect and courtesy to do it in private? You tried to make her look like a fool but you’re the fool! Shame on you. I hope her dad haunts your ass. #TheBachelor #BeccaforBachelorette — mermaidintheCLE (@MERMAIDintheCLE) March 6, 2018

WE DESERVED BETTER!!! WE DESERVED PETER!!!!!!! #TheBachelor — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) March 6, 2018

This is fucked up. #TheBachelor — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 6, 2018

“hey are you okay??” #TheBachelor — Madie🌸 (@MadieReann) March 6, 2018

This is like watching OJ’s white bronco in 1994. #thebachelor — Ben Flajnik (@BenFlajnik) March 6, 2018

Every time Chris Harrison says “and we’re not done yet” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1Wnn7I4D0g — Zaina (@ZainaQ13) March 6, 2018

if nothing else at least #thebachelor has shown us that the human heart is capable of loving many MANY generic blonde white women at once — raina douris (@RahRahRaina) March 6, 2018

Could almost hear the cameraman whispering “don’t leave, follow her, be awkward as possible, get her to stab you in the neck #TheBachelor — frank cooke (@frankcooke73) March 6, 2018

Oh my god I can’t believe the bachelor ended up leaving the one woman he chose after being put in a situation where he was encouraged to fall in love with multiple others! What a dick. — Ry from Chi (@theryantist1) March 6, 2018

he looks like he’s trying reeeeeal hard to squeeze out some legitimate looking tears #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WzsZCN2hQC — Jane O'Donnell (@janealexxandra) March 6, 2018

Paradise Dean is looking pretty good right now by comparison...#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iUG27qiFXt — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) March 6, 2018

The winners of this season of #TheBachelor is every woman who DID NOT end up with this idiot pic.twitter.com/xCfSdpSEmq — NikkiiOhh (@nikkiiohh) March 6, 2018

If this scene is unedited how did an engagement ring go from being on Beccas hand to being in Aris hands without me seeing it 🧐 #TheBachelor — Princess Katie (@Spieserzz) March 6, 2018

I was hoping the unedited footage would be more like... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6CxADo4m4o — FormulaReed (@FormulaReed) March 6, 2018

This guy has zero feelings. None. It’s kinda creepy. 😬 #TheBachelor — Marika Dominczyk (@TheMeanChick) March 6, 2018

Luyendyk is pronounced “lyin-dick”, right? #thebachelor — Brynn Tralnberg (@brynn_tralnberg) March 6, 2018

That is what dodging a bullet looks like ladies. #TheBachelor — Savannah Outen (@therealsavannah) March 6, 2018

if anyone’s wondering what the bachelor finale consisted of......... pic.twitter.com/uvjeTAlWxa — makenna mays (@maakennnaaa) March 6, 2018

I’d like to thank The Bachelor for making my breakups now look a lot more reasonable — Erik Cote (@COTEwisdom) March 6, 2018

“Hey are you ok?” - the guy who just broke up with his fiancée for the other woman #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/HyU7akbxyI — Melissa Strom (@strommelissa) March 6, 2018

In a Black Mirror level twist, KRYSTAL WAS THE HERO ALL ALONG #TheBachelor — GABY 🏳️‍🌈 (@gabydunn) March 6, 2018

I want my 3 hours back nvm scratch that I want the whole season back 😒 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/efsCj1eyaK — Magdelisha (@mkastaldi) March 6, 2018

When you missed the most dramatic season finale of the bachelor because you’re out of town but the tweets are better than the show anyway pic.twitter.com/v8QIVfqaee — indy (@itsindysev) March 6, 2018

