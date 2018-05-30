Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle, Now Duchess of Sussex, Is Reportedly "Stoked" for Royal Life

Same.

Getty Images

Incase you haven't noticed, Meghan Markle is a natural at being royal. Only three days after her and Prince Harry's wedding, she attended her first garden party at Buckingham Palace (wearing pantyhose!) and had lots of laughs with her new mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall. Now, she's ready to get to work.

Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, which oversees the charitable efforts of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan told People, "Meghan will likely focus on issues concerning young women and teenage girls. She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country. She’s meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people.”

Getty Images
Getty Images

This doesn't come as a surprise, considering that on the day of the wedding the royal family updated Meghan's official Duchess of Sussex bio page to reflect her dedication to feminism. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," she's quoted as saying on the site.

Her wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin also adds that, despite the challenges that come with royal duties, Meghan is excited to get started. "There is a lot of work ahead of her, and it takes a really strong person to fill those shoes. This is now a huge platform for Meghan to really get into the activism that she wants to do," he says. "She’s really stoked about taking on the role and trying to make change happen.”

Getty Images

Perhaps she'll work closely with buzzed-about royal wedding guest slash British human rights lawyer slash close friend, Amal Clooney? “Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” says a People source. “Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one.”

