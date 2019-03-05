Tonight, Chris Harrison's prophecy that this season of The Bachelor would be the most dramatic yet actually came true. In a super unexpected turn of events, Cassie, one of the final three contestants, and, it turns out, the one that Colton is actually in love with and would have gotten down on one knee to propose to despite the fact that her father hadn't given his blessing, realized she loved Colton, but wasn't in love with him.

She decided she was going to leave the show, but then, when it came to breaking up with Colton, couldn't decide what she should do. In the end, she did leave, telling Colton she hopes he finds someone who loves him fully on her way out, which led to that highly anticipated Fence Jump. It was all a LOT.

Here, the best Twitter reactions from tonight's episode of The Bachelor:

Actual footage of Colton proposing to Tayshia or Hannah G next week. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IZkpvZSvy9 — Julia Troy (@JuliaTroy10) March 5, 2019





Hannah G waiting for her fantasy suite date like...#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/TM57Y4ilIy — Champagne Blvd 🍹🍸🍷🍾 (@ChampagneBlvd20) March 5, 2019

Cassie should just walk out.....she’s making it so much harder, her dad must be waiting in the car like hurry up.....we have a plane to catch.. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2cWX7fF2BX — Jessica Rabelo (@rabelo_jess) March 5, 2019

When her words say “I’m confused” but her eyes say “help me” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4rCT2nJYdo — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) March 5, 2019

Easily the most terrifying moment in @BachelorABC history. pic.twitter.com/q3qbTvV6z6 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 5, 2019

Colton and Cassie in this exact moment #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/09vV5rBYos — Naomi Garcia (@NaomGar) March 5, 2019

Someone is shook at this episode #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/b9LPccydQh — Christina Peña (@acpena3) March 5, 2019

When you flirted because you were bored and now they wanna get serious #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wuJQewTfXC — Shade West (@Tatyannah_k) March 5, 2019

Me when Colton jumped the fence even though I knew it was coming for three months #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/r2TPTla434 — Kelly Puz (@kananat) March 5, 2019

Colton after getting over the fence #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DFvByJTVT7 — αмвєя ναтєяѕ (@ambervaters) March 5, 2019

Hannah G. just chillin’ in her room having no idea what’s going down right now #TheBachelor⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/6NQF8rO1VY — Rachel (@_rachie_k) March 5, 2019

Me when Colton finally jumps the fence even though I saw it happen 5 million times in the previews #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cEvlq33WRt — steph ☻ (@stephaniemkayy) March 5, 2019

raise your hand if you have been personally victimized by “to be continued...” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x72Uwh6mGo — taylor (@TaylorHubbard21) March 5, 2019