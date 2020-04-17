ICYMI, the One World: Together at Home virtual benefit concert is going to be huge. It's a global event streaming on April 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST. The concert will support those in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including frontline health workers and first responders, and those who need food and shelter in this precarious time. It's also totally unique—it's not really a concert in the traditional sense, with celebrity performers and speakers live-streaming/taping segments from their homes or offices. There's no live audience, thanks to social distancing, but we, the at-home audience, will have a bunch of opportunities to watch and listen. Here's all the info we have so far, and what you're likely to see when you tune in

How to Watch and Stream "One World"

Do you have a TV or smartphone? Then you should be able to watch it. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are all streaming it. Here in the U.S., ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media are broadcasting the special. Seriously, there are so many ways to watch, and you should be able to find a free option (I usually default to Instagram, and that's how I've been watching past #TogetheratHome virtual concerts with stars like Chris Martin and John Legend).

The promo lists even more ways you can watch, including via Yahoo:

And Global Citizen has all the services that'll be showing the special in one form or another.

Who's Performing at "One World"?

Honestly, it looks like there's some really good stuff in here. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert are all cohosting, which is guaranteed to bring the funny:

And then the lineup initially included Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Lizzo as just a few of the stars performing, and Priyanka Chopra and Kerry Washington were also slated to be there. Recent performers were also just added: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham. Meghan Trainor apparently just signed on to perform too. Honestly, it's going to be so worth it to watch just to catch a glimpse of your favorite celebs (and maybe, just maybe, the inside of their houses!).

