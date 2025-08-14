Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love is Blind: UK season 2 ahead. Reality TV is almost always synonymous with drama , and there is nothing more dramatic than a love triangle . In season 2 of Love is Blind: UK, two love triangles unfold in the pods that bring plenty of heat to the first batch of episodes. In one of those fateful three-ways, Kieran Holmes-Darby connects with both Megan Jupp and Sophie Willett , before he ultimately chooses Megan when he’s unable to break down “ice queen” Sophie’s emotional walls.

For now, Kieran and Megan seem to be the right pairing: the couple has easy banter, sexual chemistry, and emotional vulnerability with each other. But could drama in the pods haunt them going forward? Here, we break down Kieran and Megan’s relationship in Love Is Blind: UK season 2, what caused Sophie to walk away from Kieran—and the show—and whether Kieran and Megan might still be together.

Megan on a date in the pods. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Kieran and Megan on 'Love is Blind: UK' season 2?

For a while, 28-year-old dancer and fitness instructor Megan wasn’t Kieran’s only connection. The 28-year-old gaming entrepreneur was also balancing a relationship with Sophie, a 28-year-old senior commercial manager. But Kieran was struggling to break through Sophie’s icy exterior—walls that she admits she puts up because of a falling out with her mother after her parents divorced.

By comparison, Kieran’s relationship with Megan is easier. They laugh over their shared interest in dancing and that they’re both naturally sweaty people; following their first date, she admits in a confessional that there’s an immediate spark and tells Aanu in the women’s living quarters that he’s her top choice. Kieran, meanwhile, says that he can feel the sexual tension between them through the wall. But even more than some of their superficial attraction, Megan is vulnerable with him about her parents’s divorce and her lack of relationship with her birth father, whereas Sophie’s inability to open up and show her true self halts the growth of her relationship with Kieran.

Megan when she meets Kieran in person for the first time. (Image credit: Netflix)

Feeling like his connection with Megan is stronger, Kieran gifts her a sentimental Japanese ornament called an omamori, which signifies good fortune. He sprays the packaging with his aftershave, a flirty detail to give her a sniff of what he’s like in real life. It’s a big step forward with Megan, and a clear signal to Sophie that she isn’t on the same playing field as Kieran’s other connection. She confronts him about the gift, which hurts a bit extra after they bonded over their interest in traveling to Japan. She feels disrespected by his gesture and breaks up with Kieran, leaving the experiment altogether.

While he does apologize to Sophie, Kieran doesn’t skip a beat. Megan asks him about it on their next date, as she felt she was unknowingly put in the middle, and he is transparent about his desire to only continue the dating show with her. By the end of the third episode, Kieran proposes to Megan through the wall. She says yes, and there are palpable sparks when they meet at the reveal. Adorably, he repeatedly calls himself a “lucky boy” to have found love with Megan.

Their blissful union continues in Cyprus. Being a gentleman, Kieran doesn’t reveal anything about their physical connection behind closed doors, but he does say they cuddled all night (whether that’s a euphemism or not, we’ll never know). For now, it seems like they’ll remain in paradise, but when Sophie inevitably returns for a future cast reunion, we’ll be interested to see how that shakes things up.

Kieran and Megan are smitten when they meet in person. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Kieran and Megan from 'Love is Blind: UK' season 2 still together?

At this time, all the contestants are keeping mum about the show’s outcome—Kieran and Megan included. This is typical for Netflix reality stars to avoid spoilers, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on their social media interactions once the full season has premiered.