This article contains discussions of kidnapping, abuse, and murder.

In the television landscape today, there’s no shortage of serialized true crime stories — many of them from creator and writer Ryan Murphy . Within his Netflix deal, Murphy has already covered the stories of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers , and when his Monster franchise returns on October 3, it will explore the 1950s Wisconsin-based serial killer Ed Gein. Also known as the Butcher of Plainfield , the notorious “bodysnatcher” and murderer will be played by Charlie Hunnam.

Unlike previous Monster installments, the Ed Gein version will also explore the killer’s infamy and depiction in horror films , with fictionalized versions of filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock and Tobe Hooper included in the series. Read on to find out who will be embodying these famous names and the other major characters in Gein’s life in the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ed Gein was a convicted serial killer from Wisconsin, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield. Active during the 1950s, Gein’s heinous crimes inspired the novel and film adaptation Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Before leading Netflix's latest true crime series, Charlie Hunnam, 45, rose to fame for his main role in Sons of Anarchy. He has also appeared on TV shows like Queer as Folk, Undeclared, and the adaptation of Shantaram . His film roles include The Lost City of Z, Triple Frontier, and Pacific Rim.

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

(Image credit: Netflix)

Augusta was Ed Gein's mother, described as “controlling, puritanical, fervently religious, and domineering.” Ed eventually became obsessed with his mother, and their relationship was the crux of Psycho.

Laurie Metcalf, 70, is a decorated theater legend and known for her work on TV shows such as Roseanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Getting On. She received acclaim and awards attention for her role in Greta Gerwig ’s Lady Bird, and appeared in other films, including JFK, Georgia Rule, and Scream 2.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suzanna Son as Adelina

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adeline Watkins was a woman allegedly romantically involved with Gein for 20 years, who defended him even after his convictions. Watkins later refuted the articles, claiming her words were taken out of context.

Suzanna Son , 29, made her film debut in 2021 in the Sean Baker film Red Rocket. Following her breakout, she starred in the HBO series The Idol as well as the Netflix film Fear Street: Prom Queen .

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Hollander plays Alfred Hitchcock , an acclaimed English film director who directed the horror film Psycho, which is based on Gein’s story. He was known as the “Master of Suspense” for his work on influential noirs and thrillers , from Rear Window to Vertigo to North by Northwest. He garnered a whopping 46 Oscar nominations throughout his career, taking home six trophies, but never won Best Director, even though he was nominated in the category five times.

You might recognize Hollander, 58, from his scene-stealing role on season 2 of The White Lotus , but the British actor’s career dates back to the 1980s. He began on stage before transitioning to the screen with roles in both TV and film, including Gosford Park, Pride & Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans , in which he played the titular famed author Truman Capote, and more.

Vicky Krieps as Isle Koch

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ilse Koch was a Nazi war criminal nicknamed the “ Witch of Buchenwald .” She and her husband, Karl-Otto Koch , made lampshades from human skin from the concentration camps. It is believed that Gein was influenced by the Kochs to make a lampshade from the skin of one of his victims.

Vicky Krieps , 41, broke out via the 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson film Phantom Thread. She has also appeared in films like Hanna, Old, and Corsage—the latter of which earned her a European Film Award for Best Actress. Later this year, she will appear in the ensemble cast of the Jim Jarmusch film Father Mother Sister Brother.

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alma Reville was Hitchcock’s wife and a screenwriter and film editor in her own right . She was known for her attention to detail, famously noticing Janet Leigh swallowing after her character dies in Psycho, forcing an alteration to the negative.

Olivia Williams, 57, rose to fame in the 1997 British television film Emma. She has starred in films like The Postman, Rushmore, The Sixth Sense, An Education, Anna Karenina, and more. More recently, she played Camilla Parker Bowles in the final seasons of The Crown .

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bernice Worden was Ed Gein's final victim, whom he killed in November 1957. She was a local hardware store owner, and her son, a deputy, helped connect the dots to Gein.

Lesley Manville, 69, is an acclaimed British actress across stage and screen. She has a notable collaboration with director Mike Leigh, having appeared in eight of his films, including Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy, and Vera Drake. Her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread earned her Academy Award and British Academy Film Award nominations. Manville’s other film appearances include Queer, Maleficent, and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and she has also appeared on TV shows like The Crown , Citadel, and Disclaimer.

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony Perkins was an actor best known for his role as Norman Bates in Psycho. He was a major star during the Old Hollywood era , acting opposite names like Audrey Hepburn, and held roles in films like The Trial and Murder on the Orient Express. He tragically was forced to hide his sexuality from his public life and died of AIDS-related complications in the ‘90s. His son, Osgood Perkins , carries on his legacy by writing/directing horror films today (many of which are inspired by his relationships with his family , including Longlegs, The Monkey, and The Blackcoat’s Daughter).

Joey Pollari , 31, is best known for his roles on American Crime and the film Love, Simon. Pollari has also appeared on the TV shows SEAL Team and Sugar, as well as LGBTQ+ films like The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and Things Like This.

Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Deputy Worden was the son of Bernice Worden, who was Gein’s final victim. The Deputy became suspicious of Gein and played a key role in the investigation.

Charlie Hall , 28, has appeared in popular TV shows like Bel-Air, Single Drunk Female, Sex Lives of College Girls , and Love, Victor. This is his second collaboration with Ryan Murphy after appearing in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, in which he played Erik’s best friend Craig. The son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, he also briefly appeared in his mom’s hit comedy Veep.

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley

(Image credit: Getty Images for Netflix)

Not much is known about Sheriff Schley except that “he was infamously photographed with Gein after he confessed to murdering two women and robbing graves,” according to PEOPLE . In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Moore called the real Sheriff Schley “a very real, & genuinely good & decent man.”

Tyler Jacob Moore , 42, is best known for playing Tony Markovich on Shameless and Prince Hans in Once Upon a Time. He also appeared in Perry Mason, Ride, Paradise, and SEAL Team.

Addison Rae as Evelyn

(Image credit: Netflix)

Evelyn Hartley was a 14 year-old American teenager who mysteriously disappeared in 1953 in LaCrosse County, Wisconsin. Hartley’s disappearance was never solved .

Addison Rae , 24, rose to fame on TikTok before becoming an actress and musician. She starred in the films He’s All That and Thanksgiving, while her single “Diet Pepsi” went platinum. Earlier this year, she dropped her debut album, Addison , to acclaim and is now out on tour to support it.

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper was an American filmmaker best known for directing and co-writing the original 1974 version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of the first slasher films and most influential horror films in history, which was loosely inspired by Ed Gein.

Will Brill , 39, is best known for his stage career. On Broadway, he appeared in the reimagined 75th-anniversary revival of Oklahoma! and Stereophonic, for which he won a Tony Award . On TV, he acted on The OA, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , and Fellow Travelers, and he also recently appeared in the Darren Aronofsky film Caught Stealing.

Mimi Kennedy as Mildred Newman

Mildred Newman was a psychologist known for her controversial views on the extremely harmful practice of conversion therapy , which she performed on actor Anthony Perkins to “cure” his homosexuality.

Mimi Kennedy , 77, rose to fame on the sitcoms Dharma & Greg and Mom. Her film credits include Erin Brockovich, Midnight in Paris, and The Five-Year Engagement.

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

(Image credit: Getty Images for Netflix)

Not much is known about Enid Watkins, though her last name indicates that she will be a relative of Gein’s longtime girlfriend, Adeline Watkins.