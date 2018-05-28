Today's Top Stories
Twitter Can't Handle This New Balenciaga Shirt

Balenciaga/Twitter

Balenciaga has released a new shirt and Twitter has feelings. Mostly because the shirt is actually two shirts, sewn together and then worn casually, as if the wearer is not wearing two shirts sewn together. Behold:

Balenciaga
The Balenciaga website describes the shirt as, "Striped short sleeves and long sleeves shirts with two wearing options." It's a t-shirt with a long-sleeved button-down shirt sewn to the front. And it costs $1,290.

Here's what it looks like on a human being:

Balenciaga

From multiple angles. Notice that, from the back, it's literally just a t-shirt:

Balenciaga
Balenciaga

Twitter always has a comment and here's what the people of the internet have to say about the unique design.

