Twitter Can't Handle This New Balenciaga Shirt

Balenciaga has released a new shirt and Twitter has feelings. Mostly because the shirt is actually two shirts, sewn together and then worn casually, as if the wearer is not wearing two shirts sewn together. Behold:

Balenciaga

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Balenciaga website describes the shirt as, "Striped short sleeves and long sleeves shirts with two wearing options." It's a t-shirt with a long-sleeved button-down shirt sewn to the front. And it costs $1,290.

Here's what it looks like on a human being:

Balenciaga

From multiple angles. Notice that, from the back, it's literally just a t-shirt:

Balenciaga

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Balenciaga

Twitter always has a comment and here's what the people of the internet have to say about the unique design.

LMAOOOOO bro what in the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/IsWSV0DMGD — mally mack (@MallyMack_) May 26, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hey @BALENCIAGA,



I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Balenciaga’s take on the classic shirt t-shirt combo.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/maofvPdNbJ — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018

I thought this Balenciaga shirt was a joke.



...Its real and it's $1,290 pic.twitter.com/j0gwfmEaRS — Troy Osinoff (@yo) May 27, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

even the model knows balenciaga trippin with this shirt look at his face lmao https://t.co/GEWp8r0zPA — neal (@nealjayeller) May 27, 2018

Balenciagas fall 18 line is so ugly oh my god wtf Is this bs this shirt is 1300 pic.twitter.com/jpOCbZOdy2 — zayn✨ (@zaynromaine) May 28, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below