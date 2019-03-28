image
Kate Middleton Looks Ready to Go Camping in Her Beloved J. Crew Sweater and Chloe Boots

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images
    • There's her beloved J. Crew sweater (warm and cozy for winter) and her Chloe combat boots.

        Kate Middleton is doing a public event this morning before she reportedly takes a break to be with her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte while they're on spring vacation (awww). And this is absolutely the perfect event for her, visiting The Scouts, a U.K. organization that just started a pilot to bring Scouting to younger children and is also celebrating the site's 100th year. And she's ABSOLUTELY ready to dig in, get her hands dirty, and play with some cute kids.

        Kate wore her beloved and very warm-looking J. Crew mock-neck sweater in burgundy and her cool Chloe combat boots to add a tough, cool-girl vibe to her look. She finished the lewk with black skinny jeans (her go-to) and an olive jacket.

        Kate will be meeting with said younger children under 6 and plant an oak tree, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie. "Scouts are taught to be loyal, friendly, courageous, considerate and to always 'Be Prepared,'" he added—it sounds very similar to girl scouts and boy scouts here in the Unites States. So Kate's outfit is REALLY appropriate for literally getting her hands dirty. Given the special relationship that she has with each of under-6 kids, this is the perfect venue for her.

        Kate has been a patron since 2012, according to Scobie,"when she helped raise awareness of a major adult volunteer shortage. Since then volunteer (and membership) numbers have been sky high!"

        Here's video of Kate arriving:

        Here's a shot of the full look:

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Scout's Early Years Pilot At Gilwell Park
        Eamonn M. McCormackGetty Images

        So sporty!

