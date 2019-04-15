Legendary fashion journalist Anna Wintour has said she has been inspired to change up her own style by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.



The Vogue editor-in-chief talked at the Women in the World Summit of how Meghan has brought “modernity to the royal family”.



Wintour specifically mentioned Meghan’s outfit choices from her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand as some of her best fashion moments.

If you’ve ever seen The Devil Wears Prada, then you might remember the moment that Andy manages to find the early manuscript copies of Harry Potter for Miranda Priestley, and finally lands in the good books with the icy editor. Are you with me? Well, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle can officially consider today to be her Devil Wears Prada moment, because she just earned the approval of legendary fashion journalist, Anna Wintour.

Proving that absolutely no one is immune to The Markle Effect™, Wintour spoke of the Duchess of Sussex during her recent appearance at Tina Brown’s 2019 Women of the World Summit. Asked for her thoughts on Meghan, the editor-in-chief of US Vogue credited the mom-to-be for bringing “modernity” to the royals.

"She’s really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring," Wintour explained. "I think the image that I have in my mind… the Duchess of Sussex walking down the aisle by herself, that to me was representative of a modern woman.”

We all know that Meghan has the Midas touch when it comes to wardrobe choices—anything she wears for royal engagements or public appearances sells out within a matter of hours. And hey, it turns out that even Anna Wintour can’t resist giving her style a little Sussex twist.

Discussing the idea of signature style, Wintour said: “I think that’s an entirely personal decision...It’s probably an easier decision to wear the same thing every day and not have to be concerned. Maybe it’s a little bit boring and time to change. I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so… thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!”

I’m not entirely sure whether she’s actually inspired by Meghan looking awesome in a suit, or whether that’s just a pun on her past acting career (y'know, Suits)… But there you have it—Meghan Markle has even inspired the actual editor of Vogue to switch things up a little bit.

Consider that to be the highest of kudos, Meg.

