Stop What You're Doing and Watch Miu Miu's Resort 2020 Runway Show

Last month, Prada's resort 2020 collection was hosted in New York City. On Saturday, for its sister label Miu Miu's 2020 runway show, the setting is Paris. Designer Miuccia Prada is set to debut a collection that's sure to capture the attention of guests and superfans alike. How can I watch, you might ask? Well, we have a livestream set up for you below. You can tune into the show from anywhere, whether you're on the couch with your pup or getting your tan on by the pool.

Last season, Miu Miu's resort 2019 runway show featured a host of celebrities from supermodel Naomi Campbell to actresses like Gwendoline Christie and Uma Thurman. Will we see a star-studded lineup this year? Who will be walking? All your questions will be answered in just a few minutes, so tune in to the video ahead.

