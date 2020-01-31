image
Editors handpick every product that we feature.

I'm Obsessed With These Tretorn Sneakers—And They're Finally On Sale

If you're looking for a non-basic pair of white sneakers, you've come to the right place.

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

For something as versatile as white sneakers, finding the perfect pair is surprisingly difficult. Ideally, we want a pair that's comfortable, can easily be dressed up or down, and, above all, not the basic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers everyone and their mother owns (I still love you, Adidas). That's why it was a game-changer when I spotted Tretorn's Nyliteplus sneakers.

The first time I saw them, a colleague of mine was rocking 'em on a work trip—and I literally added them to my Amazon cart minutes later. No matter what type of outfit I style them with, I always get a lot of compliments. At the risk of tooting my own horn, it's not hard to see why. I ended up wearing the sneakers so much over the summer that I've already had to buy a new pair.

Courtesy
TRETORN Amazon
SHOP IT

With a canvas exterior, small leather accents, and a low-slung silhouette, Tretorn's sneakers look and feel less clunky than the white sneakers I used to wear. In fact, these sneakers look like an old-school pair of tennis shoes. Thanks to its lightweight, laidback design, Tretorn's Nyliteplus sneakers can be paired with everything from denim shorts to skinny jeans and cropped trousers to sundresses and trendy skirts. Oh, and did I mention they're incredibly comfortable?

While I used to be skeptical of ever finding the ultimate pair of white shoes, I'm low-key convinced Tretorn's Nyliteplus sneakers are as close to perfect as possible. It just so happens Amazon is currently slashing the prices of select colors, so you can rev up your wardrobe with a fresh pair of kicks. Ultimately, prices vary by size and color, but if you're up to do some digging, you can walk away with a great pair of sneakers for under $50. If that isn't a good way to start your weekend, I don't know what is.

