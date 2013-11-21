5 White House/Black Market Pieces Under $150

Who doesn't love to shop? This November we're bringing you five items from some of our favorite nationwide stores, and—'cause you know, we picked them—all perfect for Christmas gifts.

1. The Necklace: Stone Statement Collar, $98

2. The Sweater: Geo Peplum Sweater, $49.99 (on sale)

3. The Skirt: Mod Tweed Pencil Skirt, $88

4. The Heels: Ribbon Tie Suede/Patent Peep Toe Heels, $130

5. The Bag: Metallic Sequin Box Clutch, $58

