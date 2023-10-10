Prime Big Deal Days Are the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Luxury Loungewear

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I am something of a loungewear superfan. I love getting dressed up, but I'm also obsessed with changing out of those fancy clothes into my comfies. Still, because I work in fashion, I need my loungewear to look just as elevated as the rest of the pieces in my wardrobe—and I love a good deal when I see one. That's precisely why I'm shopping luxe loungewear in Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days Sale.

Whether you just want to look a little cooler on your work-from-home Zoom call or are looking for a sweatshirt that you can wear outside of the house, I have found the best pick for you in Amazon's humongous sale section. I'm talking about everything from the best hoodies to the coziest slippers—and some loungewear matching sets—that are the epitome of chic.

The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt (Was $30) $14 at Amazon Brown is one of fall's biggest color trends. This already-cute tee in a cool color? It's a win-win situation. Shop this top for just shy of $15 in the sale now. Oh—and it also comes in shades like Barbiecore pink and black. Customer Review: "I get so many compliments on this shirt. It is casual, yet dressier than a regular tshirt. I really like it. It is a slimmer fit, but not too tight."

The Drop Cynthia Wide Leg Sweater Pants (Were $55) $23 at Amazon Available in three colors, this super cozy pair of so-called Sweater Pants (sign me up) from The Drop are currently on sale for just shy of $25. Top-rated for their quality despite the lower price tag, these are the better, cuter version of your favorite sweats. Customer Review: "I feel like clothing on amazon could go one of two ways. Subpar or surprisingly amazing. I am extremely surprised by how much i love these pants. They are heavy, which is a pro to me. They are flattering and great material. I did get them on sale which is more of the value that I see in these pants. I don't know that i would have paid the full price for these normally. The only other issue is the band in the top of the pants doesn't seem to stay in line and tends to roll over. For just the fact that i wear these around the house, i am very satisfied with this purchased and have already been asked by many friends where they are from. I told them and they were, like me, shocked (in the best way)." — Amazon

The Drop Women's Renee Washed Fleece Slouchy Hoodie (Was $50) $20 at Amazon A fleecy hoodie is a must-have in the winter months when getting cozy is the number one priority. This one from The Drop comes in nine colors including this brown shade, an olive green, white, and black. With nearly 400 five-star ratings, it's beloved for its oversized fit and thick, high-quality material. Customer Review: "This is one perfect hoodie! I purchased a size large because I wanted it roomy, oversized, and for the sleeves to be ling enough. Mission accomplished! The pale grey-blue color is beautiful, and the fabric is thick and warm." — Amazon.

Koolaburra by UGG Women's GRAISEN Slippers $65 at Amazon Loungewear shouldn't end at the hem of your pants. This pair of slippers from Koolaburra (a subdivision of UGG) is already affordable at $75 before the sale and they're discounted down to $65 right now. While they don't come in half-sizes, they do come in three colors.

Customer Review: "Love these slippers! They’re so cute i can wear them out to the grocery store and be comfy but still fashionable." — Amazon

Beyond Yoga Women's High Waisted Practice Pants (Were $99) $89 at Amazon ICYMI: Yoga Pants are cool again. This pair from Beyond Yoga (the brand loved by Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid) are available in tons of colors like this black version, a rich navy, and a heather gray hue. Top-rated and high-waisted, they're the perfect alternative to black leggings. Get them now for $10 off.

Sweaty Betty Explorer Shorts $40 at Amazon Wearing sweatpants isn't for everyone. Some people (me) overheat easily, making it impossible to wear them for longer than an hour or so. This pair from Sweaty Betty comes in either black or navy blue and are made from a technical weave fabric that's lightweight and breathable. You can, in theory, wear these for working out, but I prefer them for lounging.

The Drop Women's Mia Bell Sleeve Deep V Neck Supersoft Sweater (Was $40) $18 at Amazon Could you wear this trendy sweater to work? Yes. Could you also wear it around the house in lieu of a normal hoodie? Also yes. It comes in a few colors like a deep chocolate brown and a brighter turquoise. Customer Review: "I was hoping for a lightweight sweater I could wear even in summer to the office and this is perfect. It did run slightly large so I sized down and the fit is exactly as I wanted." — Amazon

What Are Prime Big Deals Days?

Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days sale is a members-only sale for those with an Amazon Prime account (so bascially everyone you know and love). If this sale is at all similar to the usual Prime Day sale from over the summer, the discount amount will vary and there will be hundreds (and hundreds) of daily deals that will take place across a variety of categories ranging from sneakers to hair dryers to home decor. Think of this one as a chance for you to get some early holiday shopping in before everything sells out.

When Are Prime Big Deals Days?

Prime Big Deals Days will be taking place on October 10 and 11 2023. This is similar to Prime’s Black Friday Early Access sale from last year which took place on both October 11 and 12, 2022.