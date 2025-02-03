Jennifer Lopez Wears a Massive Pink Fur Coat and $3,580 Crystal-Covered Gown for the Grammys After-Party
This one's for the true fans.
Last night, Los Angeles hosted its annual Grammy Awards, bringing the world's top talent to one single stage. Its red carpet fashion was dramatic as ever, with stars like Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan showing out like it was the Met Gala.
Jennifer Lopez was among the night's best-dressed Grammy attendees, skipping the red carpet in a gauzy Stephane Rolland sheer skirt that resembled a sequin-covered loofah. Post-show, however was when she really cranked up the volume. For the 2025 after-parties, J.Lo (plus stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn) went for flash above all else. She wore a floor-length gown covered entirely in glimmering mirrored panels. The New Arrivals design—which retails for $3,580—featured a trendy basque waist silhouette, column skirt, and high mock neckline.
The star of her outfit, however, was undoubtedly the statement coat Lopez wore over it. She added a plush yeti style from Milkwhite, made of shaggy flamingo pink fur. In addition to its bright color and plush outer, the piece also featured crystal-encrusted bows on its oversized lapels.
When selecting accessories, pop star further embraced fashion's "more is more" mantra. She chose a box clutch and jewelry that were both embellished with diamonds. Her platform shoes, meanwhile, were just as reflective, in shiny metallic silver.
For true fans out there, this look was something of a throwback to the star's early 2000s discography. Lopez wore a similar version in the 2002 music video for her song "All I Have," turning a powder pink top coat into a dress of sorts. That design, however, featured rabbit fur on the collar and cuffs.
Twenty-three years later, Lopez still slays this look.
Shop Pink Fur Coats Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
