Jennifer Lopez Wears a Massive Pink Fur Coat and $3,580 Crystal-Covered Gown for the Grammys After-Party

Jennifer Lopez looks pretty in pink as she steps out in a flirty, mid-length pink fur coat adorned with silver bows, layered over a white floor-length turtleneck gown, and finished off with heels and a chic bag, while leaving dinner in Beverly Hills after the GRAMMYs.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Last night, Los Angeles hosted its annual Grammy Awards, bringing the world's top talent to one single stage. Its red carpet fashion was dramatic as ever, with stars like Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan showing out like it was the Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez was among the night's best-dressed Grammy attendees, skipping the red carpet in a gauzy Stephane Rolland sheer skirt that resembled a sequin-covered loofah. Post-show, however was when she really cranked up the volume. For the 2025 after-parties, J.Lo (plus stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn) went for flash above all else. She wore a floor-length gown covered entirely in glimmering mirrored panels. The New Arrivals design—which retails for $3,580—featured a trendy basque waist silhouette, column skirt, and high mock neckline.

The star of her outfit, however, was undoubtedly the statement coat Lopez wore over it. She added a plush yeti style from Milkwhite, made of shaggy flamingo pink fur. In addition to its bright color and plush outer, the piece also featured crystal-encrusted bows on its oversized lapels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Darja in Glass Temple
The New Arrivals Darja in Glass Temple

When selecting accessories, pop star further embraced fashion's "more is more" mantra. She chose a box clutch and jewelry that were both embellished with diamonds. Her platform shoes, meanwhile, were just as reflective, in shiny metallic silver.

For true fans out there, this look was something of a throwback to the star's early 2000s discography. Lopez wore a similar version in the 2002 music video for her song "All I Have," turning a powder pink top coat into a dress of sorts. That design, however, featured rabbit fur on the collar and cuffs.

Twenty-three years later, Lopez still slays this look.

