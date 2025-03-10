Hailey Bieber Models a Starlit Twist on the Velvet Flats Trend at Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber goes out at Paris Fashion Week wearing a metallic blazer with the metallic flats trend
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hailey Bieber didn't need a runway to model one of the defining flats trends of Paris Fashion Week.

The Rhode founder lit up the sidewalk outside her Paris hotel shortly after her March 10 arrival—and from the oversize pearl earrings at her head to the crushed velvet flats on her toes, Bieber clearly wanted to method dress in honor of the City of Light.

At press time, it wasn't immediately clear where stylist Dani Michelle pulled Hailey Bieber's first Paris Fashion Week look in nearly two years. But she quickly confirmed what the gold and pearl cufflinks matching her open-eyed bag, suggested: It's Schiaparelli. All the pieces had an iridescent quality from the crushed ivory velvet fabric. The look was so bright in the light of the cameras, it's no wonder Mrs. Bieber wore sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber arrives at Paris Fashion Week wearing a blazer dress with a top handle bag and metallic flats

Hailey Bieber looked radiant leaving her hotel in Paris on March 10.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber has hardly ever met a CEO-esque blazer she didn't like. From her Wardrobe.NYC collaboration to pieces from Saint Laurent, she frequently styles her suiting like a mini dress. (Except for the memorable Rhode barrier butter launch party, when she wore an actual Saint Laurent suit.) The silhouette and ultra-mini hemline here felt just like the sort of re-introduction Bieber would make with her first outfit of the Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week calendar.

Her shoes, rendered in the same fabric as her girlboss dress, are where things get interesting. The doll-like shoe trend has found its fans mostly on the East Coast, in the wardrobes of women like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence through brands like Sézane and Vibi Venezia. A pointed-toe, Mary Jane style is positively demure by Hailey Bieber standards. She makes it true to her, however, by coordinating it with a (likely) off-the-runway find—and dialing up the loud luxury element with those megawatt statement earrings and surrealist bag.

Hailey Bieber wears a crushed velvet blazer dress with pointed toe heels arriving at paris fashion week

The Rhode founder and mother of one wore what appeared to be a Schiaparelli blazer dress and coordinating bag with crushed velvet metallic flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The streets of Paris haven't seen Hailey Bieber for fashion week since September 2023, when she attended as a guest of—who else?—Saint Laurent. On that trip, she packed skintight Saint Laurent mini dresses and matching heels (for nights out), plus baggy jeans and The Row loafers (for shopping between shows).

Hailey Bieber arrives at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 wearing a brown mini dress and brown heels

Hailey Bieber's last venture to Paris Fashion Week, in September 2023, also came with a color-coordinating outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber is lately the sort of fashion person who watches the runways instead of walking them. But judging by the way she convinced me to shop the velvet flats trend with a single strut to her black car, I'd love to see her back on the Paris catwalk this season. There's still time!

