Hailey Bieber Models a Starlit Twist on the Velvet Flats Trend at Paris Fashion Week
She's back in the City of Light—and looking radiant.
Hailey Bieber didn't need a runway to model one of the defining flats trends of Paris Fashion Week.
The Rhode founder lit up the sidewalk outside her Paris hotel shortly after her March 10 arrival—and from the oversize pearl earrings at her head to the crushed velvet flats on her toes, Bieber clearly wanted to method dress in honor of the City of Light.
At press time, it wasn't immediately clear where stylist Dani Michelle pulled Hailey Bieber's first Paris Fashion Week look in nearly two years. But she quickly confirmed what the gold and pearl cufflinks matching her open-eyed bag, suggested: It's Schiaparelli. All the pieces had an iridescent quality from the crushed ivory velvet fabric. The look was so bright in the light of the cameras, it's no wonder Mrs. Bieber wore sunglasses.
Hailey Bieber has hardly ever met a CEO-esque blazer she didn't like. From her Wardrobe.NYC collaboration to pieces from Saint Laurent, she frequently styles her suiting like a mini dress. (Except for the memorable Rhode barrier butter launch party, when she wore an actual Saint Laurent suit.) The silhouette and ultra-mini hemline here felt just like the sort of re-introduction Bieber would make with her first outfit of the Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week calendar.
Her shoes, rendered in the same fabric as her girlboss dress, are where things get interesting. The doll-like shoe trend has found its fans mostly on the East Coast, in the wardrobes of women like Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence through brands like Sézane and Vibi Venezia. A pointed-toe, Mary Jane style is positively demure by Hailey Bieber standards. She makes it true to her, however, by coordinating it with a (likely) off-the-runway find—and dialing up the loud luxury element with those megawatt statement earrings and surrealist bag.
The streets of Paris haven't seen Hailey Bieber for fashion week since September 2023, when she attended as a guest of—who else?—Saint Laurent. On that trip, she packed skintight Saint Laurent mini dresses and matching heels (for nights out), plus baggy jeans and The Row loafers (for shopping between shows).
Hailey Bieber is lately the sort of fashion person who watches the runways instead of walking them. But judging by the way she convinced me to shop the velvet flats trend with a single strut to her black car, I'd love to see her back on the Paris catwalk this season. There's still time!
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop the Velvet Flats Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
I'm Having a Moment Over Cate Blanchett’s Slicked-Back Bob
Endless short hair inspiration ahead.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Ana de Armas Adds Some Bling to Her Lacy Naked Dress
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya, Noted Louis Vuitton Ambassador, Misses Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Front Row
The star has her reasons for missing Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Serves Tenniscore in Adidas Sneakers and a $55,000 Custom Cartier Watch
The model scored a sartorial deuce with her courtside outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Vans x Valentino Collaboration Transcends 2025 Sneaker Trends
Valentino wants us to go back to the roots of skater style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Visits 'Oh, Mary!' on Broadway in a Creamy White Wrap Suit With Nothing Underneath
The pop star donned a drapey matching set to catch a showing of Broadway's funniest play.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Styles Two Servings of 2025's Biggest Foodie Color Trends Into Her Zimmermann Paris Fashion Week Show Outfit
The actress and director is so aligned with this season's biggest collections.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kylie Jenner Packs on the PDA With Timothée Chalamet in Cherry Red Vintage Celine and Tennis White Trousers
The beauty mogul couldn't keep her hands off the actor at a tennis match over the weekend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Peyton List's Second Paris Fashion Week Is Already Her Best
The star opens up about her post-'Cobra Kai' style era ahead of Nina Ricci.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated