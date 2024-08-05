Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up Her Off-Duty Sweatpants With a $5,500 Bottega Veneta Bag
The multi-hyphenate continues to sport her favorite silhouettes—and brands.
Just when it seemed she'd sworn off her casual uniform, Jennifer Lopez is back at it again with her dose of off-duty sweats and designer handbags. This time around, the multi-hyphenate tapped one of her favorite athleisure brands for her foolproof outfit formula—and, of course, zhuzhed it up the J.Lo way.
On Saturday, August 3, Jennifer Lopez was captured in the City of Angels coordinating her casual attire from the Los Angeles-based athleisure brand Joah Brown with a quadruple-digit Bottega Veneta bag. (Photos of the relaxed look are available on Star Style.) Her outfit for the day started with the activewear brand's heather gray racerback tank top, which had a V-shaped neckline, paired with oversized joggers.
Peak August heat didn't stop J.Lo from going an even more cozy route with her sweats. The "On The Floor" singer layered an ultra-long, chunky beige cardigan resembling a blanket on top, leaving it open for an "I woke up like this" look.
When it came to accessories, she opted for her usual rotation of loud luxury pieces inspired by and innate to her inner "Jenny From The Block." She wore a pair of large silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and geometric-shaped Max Mara sunglasses. Instead of her everyday Hermès Birkin bag collection, Lopez swapped in a tan, quilted Bottega Veneta tote bag retailing for $5,500 instead.
Amidst speculation surrounding her separation from Ben Affleck—new reports say the pair "are no longer talking"—the musician-slash-actress has been busy kicking off a new style era. It started with a closet full of easy-breezy styles, from flowy dresses to overalls, during her near-month-long stay in the Hamptons. Then, it evolved into an assortment of business casual silhouettes—including lots of blazers and wide-leg jeans—in Manhattan.
Lopez's latest street-style sighting in Los Angeles comes just days after she was seen in New York City on Thursday, August 1. The pop star was photographed en route to see a performance of Cats on Broadway, paying homage to brief-but-impactful relaxed Hamptons fashion. She wore a watercolor floral dress by Alice + Olivia with burgundy heels from Gucci, tying her look together with a matching Gucci Jackie bag, silver Jennifer Fisher hoops, and cat-eye sunglasses.
One thing to know about J.Lo is that she has different sartorial sides, but you'll never catch her missing the mark. While Lopez is known for her over-the-top off-duty looks (lots of Birkin bags included), she loves a good athleisure moment.
Whether she's running errands or hitting up the gym, she's almost always captured in an array of her favorite Joah Brown sweats. On other days, she can be seen in vibrant leggings and chunky sneakers—always with luxury designer accessories piled on top. (The woman is an expert in high-low pairings.)
Unlike her other recent style moods, Jennifer Lopez in her athleisure fashion era is easy to copy. (Though, we can't guarantee you'll get your hands on a $5,500 Bottega Veneta bag to go with her relaxed basics.) For now, shop her off-duty sweats ahead.
