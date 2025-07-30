Kendall Jenner Taps Hailey Bieber's Favorite Vintage Boutique for Cowgirl-Coded Bermuda Jorts

She gave summer's reigning denim trend a definitively Western twist.

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Bermuda shorts and cowboy boots in her latest IG post
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bermuda jorts blend summer 2025's biggest denim trends: knee-length hems with broken-in texture. Finding a perfect pair is no small feat, but for celebrities, going vintage seems to do the trick.

On July 29, Kendall Jenner sourced Hailey Bieber's favorite secondhand site, Denim by Orlee, for vintage Levi's cut into Bermuda-ish jorts. During a recent mountainous getaway shared on Instagram, the supermodel swapped The Row Margaux bags and capri pants for cowgirl-core, a viral aesthetic she's no stranger to. Her Levi's bottoms featured a low-rise waistline and distressed thigh-length hems, her shortest shorts of the season (so far).

For her next country calling card, Jenner slipped on brown cowboy boots with classic snip-toes and paisley stitching up each shaft. The rest of her look leaned more L.A. cool-girl, starting with a black tank top. She layered the basic underneath a pinstripe ivory button-down. In true Jenner fashion, she opted for minimal accessories—just a white baseball cap, a model off-duty must-have. Shockingly, however, a four-figure The Row bag was noticeably absent from her final 'fit. Perhaps she stored the $4,500 Marlo back at her cabin.

Kendall Jenner wore Bermuda shorts with cowboy boots in her latest IG post

Kendall Jenner went full cowgirl-chic in Bermuda shorts and cowboy boots.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Jenner is new to Denim by Orlee, but Bieber has been a loyal customer since early 2022. Similar to Jenner, the Rhode founder prefers vintage Levi's denim—specifically shorts that stop mid-though.

In June of 2023, she helped usher in the jorts renaissance in a pair from the L.A.-based label. From Denim by Orlee's impressive catalog, Bieber chose a distressed light-wash pair with Levi's tags. They were slightly shorter than Jenner's latest jorts, but not nearly cheeky as the Daisy Dukes of yesteryear.

Hailey Bieber wore denim Levi's shorts in June 2023 from Denim by Orlee

In June 2023, Hailey was spotted in Denim by Orlee Levi's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to now, Bieber's closet is just as Denim by Orlee-heavy as it was in 2023—possibly even more so. In early June, she debuted new dark-wash Levi's 501s (her favorite model), which likely encouraged Jenner to shop the brand.

Even with access to every new line on the market, the It girl in Jenner is called to vintage—whether she's in the mountains or Hollywood.

