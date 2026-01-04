The red carpet of the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival was filled with celebrities wearing designer gowns. But Miley Cyrus subverted expectations by wearing a jaw-dropping pantsuit with python-print pumps and sleek sunglasses—all from Tom Ford.

The iconic pop star—whose latest single features on the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack—wore an entire outfit from Tom Ford's Resort 2026 collection by Haider Ackermann. The look is comprised of a black suit, featuring overly-long pants and a blazer with shoulder pads. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black shirt with tiny white polka dots featuring a V-neck cut-out, creating a plunging neckline, along with a loose tie.

For accessories, the "Flowers" singer also turned to Tom Ford, opting for the fashion house's $490 Penn Sunglasses and Black Leather Python Printed Stiletto 'd'Orsay' Pumps, which retail for between $1,450 and $1,490.

Miley Cyrus wearing a Tom Ford pantsuit at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on January 3, 2026. (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Cyrus's song—"Dream As One" from the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack—was honored at the festival. Taking to the stage to accept her trophy, the singer said (via The Hollywood Reporter), "So often during awards season, we're set up as competitors, but we're meant to be a community, not opponents. There is no single best, it's only our personal best work."

Miley Cyrus wearing head-to-toe Tom Ford. (Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Cyrus continued, "Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist, they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history."

It goes without saying that Cyrus's inimitable style has left its own mark on the world, too, alongside her many creative endeavors.

